Ameren Missouri plans to build a nearly 200-foot tall communications tower on the west side of Washington.
The tower will be located at the company’s Newport Substation at 6913 Highway 100, across the highway from First Christian Church.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Ameren Missouri plans to build a nearly 200-foot tall communications tower on the west side of Washington.
The tower will be located at the company’s Newport Substation at 6913 Highway 100, across the highway from First Christian Church.
The tower will be below the Federal Aviation Administration’s 200-foot threshold that requires companies to install and maintain beacon lighting, Jim Huss, Ameren’s senior director of operations excellence, told The Missourian in a statement.
“The planned communication tower will be part of Ameren’s private LTE wireless communications system as a foundational layer supporting its electric distribution system,” Huss said. “This system allows state-of-the-art technology on the grid, such as smart switches that help reduce outages for customers, to ‘talk’ to each other and supports the reliability of the entire system.”
The tower will not provide service as a public cellular site, according to Ameren.
Anyone wishing to comment on the project’s potential effects on cultural or historic property is asked to contact Tim Redel with Quigg Engineering at 314-339-8431 extension 3005, fcc@quiggengineering.com or by mail at 720 Olive St. Suite 1610, St. Louis, Missouri 63101.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.