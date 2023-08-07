Ameren Graphic
Contributed Graphic.

Ameren Missouri is seeking a piece of a big federal pie, and that could benefit parts of Franklin County.

The company is requesting $27.5 million for rural revitalization out of $80 billion available for energy companies and utilities from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The company would match that, for a total of $55 million to go toward improvements at 18 facilities in Missouri communities of fewer than 10,000 people, including locations in New Haven and Berger.

