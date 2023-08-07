Ameren Missouri is seeking a piece of a big federal pie, and that could benefit parts of Franklin County.
The company is requesting $27.5 million for rural revitalization out of $80 billion available for energy companies and utilities from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The company would match that, for a total of $55 million to go toward improvements at 18 facilities in Missouri communities of fewer than 10,000 people, including locations in New Haven and Berger.
“They’re aging and sometimes they underperform,” Ameren Regional Account Executive Jeff Hasting said of the New Haven and Berger substations at the Aug. 1 Franklin County Commission meeting. “We want to upgrade them to provide more resiliency.”
Ameren plans to file its application with the federal government later this month, with word coming back on who will receive funding later this year, according to the company’s presentation. Work could start in late 2023 or early 2024.
Ameren initially planned to submit 30 sites for grant funding to the U.S. Department of Energy, but narrowed that to 18 when the federal government decided to award funding to more sites than initially planned, which could have meant less money per site. Ameren’s team assessed the performance and condition of the substations, as well as community needs, in determining what facilities to keep on the list.
“We were involved in getting those sites from 30 down to 18, and I was strongly advocating to keep those Franklin County sites in the program,” Hasting said.
Ameren said it is working with community agencies to conduct outreach in the areas it is seeking upgrades, including with the New Haven Area Chamber of Commerce.
