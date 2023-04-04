The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an Amber Alert in St. Clair after a suspect allegedly stole a van with a 1-year-old boy in it in the area of the 1100 block of Bardot St. and then abandoned the van shortly afterward and the boy was found safe.
Though the alert was canceled just before noon, after Franklin County sheriff's deputies located the stolen 2019 Dodge Caravan at the intersection of Deepwoods Dr. and Hwy K, and the child was found uninjured, the suspect remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon.
"The St. Clair Police Department is asking the public's help to identify this suspect," the police department said in a press release. "We believe he walked from Hwy K, up Neff Road, and ultimately into the city limits of St. Clair. It is very possible that a home security system has captured this person walking along the road and maybe even onto their property. The suspect is a white male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants."
The police department further advised that residents should check their security footage from between the hours of 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and contact the department if they believe they have footage of the suspect.