For Sally Edler, next month’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be bittersweet, but she’s lacing up her sneakers in hopes that every step taken during the walk will bring the world one step closer to a cure.
Next month’s walk will be the first without her father, Raymond Bayer, a retired banking executive from the St. Charles area. He died in August 2020 from complications of COVID-19-related pneumonia, though he had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for years, said Edler, who has lived in Washington for 33 years. She’s also seen her grandfather and two uncles battle the disease.
“I look forward to (the walk) every year, but this year is going to be a little bit more difficult,” said Edler, who has participated in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s since 2015 and joined the planning committee in 2016. “We’ve got four generations of us that come every year, and this will be the year to walk in his memory and in the memory of the rest of our family.”
This year’s walk is scheduled for Sept. 11 in Washington’s Main Park, 200 High St., with on-site registration starting at 8 a.m. An opening ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m., with the walk beginning at 9:30 a.m. Preregistration is open online at alz.org/washmo.
“We’ve got teams of two people, 20 people. We’ve got company teams. Teams come in all sizes,” said Doug Geist, a walk manager employed by the Alzheimer’s Association who helped plan the Washington walk. “You can also be a team of just one.”
Geist said organizers are encouraging participants to register early in hopes of limiting the number of on-site registrations due to COVID-19. The Alzheimer’s Association is also encouraging virtual walks for those concerned about the heat or the pandemic or who aren’t available Sept. 11. Organizer Judy Tobben said the annual event typically draws around 70 teams and has had up to 800 people walking in years past. Many teams are in honor or memory of someone with Alzheimer’s disease.
“People think of Alzheimer’s as this old person’s disease, but it is so much more,” Tobben said. Her mother, Martha Eckelkamp, passed away from complications from Alzheimer’s disease in 1994. “I think of the people who work their whole lives, raise their families, are dedicated to their work, volunteer in this awesome town we live in, and then in the end they can’t remember anything, make decisions for themselves. These people have given so much of themselves to this community. To have it taken all from them in the end is just not fair.”
Among this year’s teams is the Hellebusch Family team, in remembrance of Marilyn Hellebusch, who died in April 2020 after a 17-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
“There were subtle symptoms at first,” said Dana Hellebusch, Marilyn’s daughter-in-law. “It gradually got worse.”
Common symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease include memory loss, challenges in planning or solving problems, difficulty completing familiar tasks, confusion with time or place, trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships, new problems with words in speaking or writing, misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps, withdrawal from work or social activities and changes in mood and personality.
Today, the Hellebusch team is one of the top fundraisers for the walk, raising more than $11,000 toward its $28,000 goal. Hellebusch hopes the money will help fund additional breakthroughs in treatment and eventually lead to a cure for the more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s.
Carol Marquart, a member of the planning committee and the Total Recall walk team, who will walk in memory of Lucia Langdon, Marquart’s mother, and Jim Lowes, said her hopes are buoyed this year by the recent announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding Aduhelm. The breakthrough drug “represents a first-of-its-kind treatment” according to the FDA that in clinical trials showed a reduction in the buildup of amyloid beta plaques that cause Alzheimer’s disease.
Organizers are hoping to raise $190,000, primarily from team fundraisers, individual donors and corporate sponsorships. The group has raised $56,400 so far.
In 2019, participants raised $225,000, according to Tobben. The first walk held in Washington raised $11,400 in 2000. Since 2010, the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Washington has raised more than $1.5 million.