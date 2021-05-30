The man who allegedly attempted to force his way into a woman’s vehicle at the Washington Target in April is facing a new criminal charge, according to court records filed this week.
Chad Everett Stone, 45, has been charged with attempted burglary, a Class C felony.
The charge stems back to an April 9 incident at a Southwinds apartment, according to police.
In the probable cause statement, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to 27 Southwinds, Apartment 8, at 6:23 a.m. on April 9 after a caller reported that a “heavier set white male with a tan work coat and a mask” attempted to force his way into an apartment with a gun.
When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with the caller, who stated that her boyfriend had returned to their apartment to pick up some work-related items that he had left when he initially left for work. After leaving a second time, the caller said she heard more footsteps outside the door and thought it was her boyfriend returning once again to collect some other items for work.
When she opened the door, she found herself standing face to face with an unknown man. The man, who was later identified as Stone, showed the woman a handgun and asked if her boyfriend was home, according to the woman’s statement to the police.
As the woman tried to close the door, she told police that the man was trying to get inside. Eventually, the woman said she was able to fully close the door and lock it, and she said the male went down the stairs of the building.
Officers said after hearing the physical description of the alleged attempted burglar, they suspected it could be Stone.
An officer then reported seeing Stone next to the greenhouse behind the high school. This officer detained Stone, who was then met by two other officers for questioning.
When interviewed, police said Stone told them he had been at a “friend’s apartment” in Southwinds. Officers noticed that his clothing did not match the description given by the woman.
Stone told officers that he had changed clothes while at his friend’s because his other clothes were wet.
A search warrant was executed at 12-4 Southwinds, and during the search three jackets and hoodies matching the description given by the victim were recovered from the residence. Other occupants in the apartment identified the area in the apartment where the items were located as an area that belonged to Stone.
A firearm matching the description was also found in the apartment.
During the search, seven people were arrested for outstanding warrants or new felony charges, which included drug or weapon offenses, according to Washington police. A total of 11 people went into or out of the 12-4 Southwinds apartment during the operation.
The apartment has since been condemned by the city of Washington.
A court date for this case has not been set.
Stone is scheduled to make his initial court appearance in June for his alleged attempt to force his way into a woman’s vehicle near Target.
Stone faces other multiple charges dating back to 2019.