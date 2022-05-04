It has been more than year since Perry D. Pecaut allegedly cut more than 160 trees along Washington’s riverfront, leaving a “football field size of destruction.”
Despite the passage of time, the New Haven man, who was remodeling a Washington home at the time, was slated to be back in court on Thursday as part of an ongoing legal proceeding against him. Instead, Pecaut, who has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree property damage and two misdemeanor trespassing charges, waived his right to a formal preliminary hearing.
A preliminary hearing is typically when a judge will hear evidence from prosecutors and determine if there is probable cause to believe that the defendant has committed the crime. The case now goes to the 20th Circuit Court, with a scheduled arraignment set for late June.
According to previous Missourian reporting, the investigation began when the police department received a report Feb. 22, 2021 from Washington’s Parks and Recreation Department that someone had cut trees along the riverfront trail.
Washington police officials said then that the original report came from a citizen who witnessed the trees being cut down Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 and called the Washington Parks Department. The parks department received the report on Monday and forwarded it to the Washington Police Department.
Washington parks officials later described the cutting of the trees as a “football field-size of destruction.”
Pecaut reportedly later “admitted his involvement in the cutting down of the trees” when being interviewed by Washington police.
According to the probable cause statement, he also admitted after reading the property’s sight line agreement that he “was wrong and did not have the right to cut down the trees without permission.”
The police department reported that an independent tree contractor counted 123 trees that had been cut on city property. The trees were valued at $39,724.
An additional 37 trees were cut on property owned by Union Pacific Railroad. Those trees were valued at $17,224.
There were various types of trees removed, including cottonwood, willow and maple trees, according to officials.
In addition to the criminal case, the city is in the process of seeking restitution from Pecaut. Under state law, the city could seek up to three times the value of the trees in damages for restitution. That figure, according to the value placed on the trees by the arborist in the police department’s report, is $119,171.
The trees on the railroad’s property could cost the property owner an additional $51,671.
Pecaut paid for the downed trees to be removed from the scene, according to city officials.
If convicted, he also could be sentenced to up to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on each of the two felonies. He also could be ordered to spend up to one year in the county jail or to pay a $10,000 monetary fine. If convicted on the two trespassing charges, Pecaut could be sentenced to pay a $200 fine per charge.