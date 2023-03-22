Washington Aldi Store Under Construction
Buy Now

The new Aldi stands under construction March 16 in the Phoenix Center shopping area in Washington. The store is expected to open March 30.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Aldi will open its new Washington store later this month, according to an announcement from the company. 

The new 20,798-square-foot supermarket, located in the Phoenix Shopping Center, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 30. The new store is located at 3142 Phoenix Drive, next to PetSmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods. 