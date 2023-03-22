Aldi will open its new Washington store later this month, according to an announcement from the company.
The new 20,798-square-foot supermarket, located in the Phoenix Shopping Center, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 30. The new store is located at 3142 Phoenix Drive, next to PetSmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The first 100 customers at the Washington store will receive a goodie bag filled with a sampling of Aldi products to commemorate the store’s opening.
“We are excited to provide local shoppers a revamped and refreshed ALDI store designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” said Rob Jeffries, O’Fallon regional vice president for ALDI. “We are always looking out for the needs of our shoppers, and decided to move our Washington store to allow more room for added fresh, high-quality products at affordable prices, which our loyal shoppers know and love.”
The new Aldi supermarket, which was constructed for $2.7 million, will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The opening of the Phoenix Shopping Center location is expected to result in the closure of the existing Aldi location at 1505 Heritage Hills Drive, though company officials have not announced when that store location will close.
Aldi, a German-based discount grocery chain, also opened a store in Union in January. The new store there is located near the intersection of Denmark Road and Progress Parkway.
With the recent openings of more than 80 stores across the country, Aldi continues to be one of the nation’s fast-growing grocery chains. Only Kroger and Walmart have more store locations in the U.S.
In 2017, Aldi announced that the company would spend $5.3 billion to open hundreds of new stores and to remodel existing stores.
Today, there are more than 2,200 Aldi stores in 39 states with the average size of those stores being about 12,000 square feet, much smaller than the average U.S. supermarket’s size of 40,000 square feet.
The largest concentration of Aldi stores in the Midwest are in Chicago, with 33 stores, and St. Louis, with 17 stores.