Three of Union’s four aldermen up for re-election say they will file shortly after they are eligible to on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Four alderman posts, one of two from each ward, as well as the municipal judge, will be on the ballot for the April 6, 2021, election. All of the elections are for two-year terms. Filing closes Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Ward 1 Alderman Brian Pickard told The Missourian he plans to seek a second term. In 2019, he defeated Jim Albrecht, a long-serving board member.
Pickard plans to “keep doing what I’m doing,” he said. “I don’t really have an agenda or anything.”
In Ward 2, Alderman Robert Marquart, another alderman completing his first term, was less certain of filing for re-election.
“I haven’t really thought about it,” he said. “I’ll probably do it, but I don’t even know when the filings are up.”
Ward 4 Alderman Karen Erwin, who ran unopposed in 2019, also plans to run again in 2021.
“I like serving my city, and I think we have a pretty good board,” she said. “Everybody works well together, and we can get a lot of things accomplished.”
Ward 3 Alderman Dennis Soetebier, who was uncontested in 2019, also said he plans to run for another term.
Municipal Court Judge A. David Arand also is up for re-election.
Also expected to be on the ballot is a measure to officially eliminate the city’s tax collector position. With the position’s responsibilities removed and Franklin County collecting city taxes, Union has been paying the city collector $1 a year since 2009 but can only eliminate the position with a vote of city residents.
At its meeting Oct. 12, the board of aldermen voted to give residents that chance.
Candidates may file with the city clerk’s office at 10 E. Locust St. between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours will be extended to 5 p.m. the first and last days of filing.
The final day to register to vote for the April election is March 10.
The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the 2020 municipal elections from their normal April date until June 2.
In 2020, two of the four alderman races were contested. Incumbent Ward 1 Alderman Bob Schmuke defeated challenger Don Covington, while Barbara Laberer was elected to the board against incumbent Bill Isgriggs.
Tom Strubberg ran unopposed for his first term in Ward 4, while incumbent Alderman Paul Arand was re-elected without opposition in Ward 3.
Also in the June election, Proposition U, which would have added a 2 percent use tax on goods purchased online and in catalogs from companies with a physical presence outside of Missouri, failed.