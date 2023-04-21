The Union Board of Aldermen approved a zoning change to allow for a tiny home development aimed at veterans on fixed incomes.
Aldermen unanimously approved the change to a zoning of B-2, highway business district, from its current R-4, planned mobile home district. Dan and Linda Mense, of Washington, are planning to build around 30 12-by-28 foot homes at 1035, 1045 and 1055 Halligan Estates, according to documents filed with the city.
Veterans will pay an undetermined cost to live in the homes, Dan Mense said during a public hearing at the April 10 aldermen meeting. “It’s something that’s been in my heart and my head for a while,” he said. “I’ve got more money than sense, so I’m going to see what I can do with it.”
A house now on the property will be renovated into a community center, Mense said. “So there’s a meeting place they can go to and do laundry and other kinds of stuff,” he said.
No one else spoke for or against the project, which is located off Highway 50, just northwest of East Central College.
Before voting on approving the zoning change, Russell Rost, in his first meeting as Ward 2 alderman, asked if the city had received any plat maps for the property. Mayor Bob Schmuke told him they were just doing a rezoning at this time.
The Union Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zoning change at its March 27 meeting.
At that meeting, Mense said he is working with an organization that provides rehabilitation for veterans with conditions like post traumatic stress disorder in St. Louis and Kansas City. Some of its veterans could come to Union after they complete rehabilitation.
When asked by the planning board if the homes could look like “shacks” in a few years, Mense said he builds the tiny houses to last.
Mense said the community he is planning is inspired by the Veterans Community Project of St. Louis, a village of 50 tiny homes being built for veterans near the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. According to VCP’s website, case managers and “battle buddies” will assist veterans with health and wellness, income stability, education and training, fiscal understanding and the development of a personal support network. Once veterans meet their goals, VCP will assist them in transitioning to permanent housing.