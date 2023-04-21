Union City Hall

The Union Board of Aldermen approved a zoning change to allow for a tiny home development aimed at veterans on fixed incomes.

Aldermen unanimously approved the change to a zoning of B-2, highway business district, from its current R-4, planned mobile home district. Dan and Linda Mense, of Washington, are planning to build around 30 12-by-28 foot homes at 1035, 1045 and 1055 Halligan Estates, according to documents filed with the city.

