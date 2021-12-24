Union Ward 3 Alderman Paul Arand has been a staple on the board of aldermen since 2005. That will change after the April 2022 election.
Arand said Friday that he will not seek another two-year term.
“I just think it’s time for me to step down,” Arand said. “I think I’ve been there long enough. There’s other people interested in doing it, and I think that’s wonderful.”
He was first appointed as alderman in July 2005 to fill a vacancy.
As of Tuesday morning, Jacob Doepke was the only person to file for the Ward 3 seat, which covers the west central part of the city, including much of downtown and Union High School. The filing deadline for the April 5 election is Dec. 28.
Arand has done a bit of research on Doepke, he said. “I’ve heard he’s a fine young man, and I think he’ll do a good job for us,” Arand said.
Arand is currently chairman of the city’s parks, buildings, development and public service committee, which considers many issues facing Union before they go to the full board of aldermen for final approval.
He is also owner of the Great 8 Cinema in Union.
Arand also has been a major supporter of Immaculate Conception School in Union. According to Missourian archives, his great-grandfather helped found the school in 1902, and Paul Arand helped lead a large capital campaign for upgrades at the school in the early 2000s.
Before election filing began, Arand said his decision on whether to run could be impacted by a possible move to property his family owns in Beaufort. But he said Friday that did not impact his decision on reelection.
“That’s down the road a bit,” he said. “My wife is still working. Maybe in a couple years.”
Arand ran unopposed the last time he faced reelection, getting 125 of 132 votes in 2020.
Other than Doepke, all candidates who have filed to run for other offices are incumbents. Mayor Robert “Bob” Schmuke is looking to fill the final year of former Mayor Rod Tappe’s term, while Ward 1 Alderman Amanda Sullivan, who was appointed to fill Schmuke’s former seat, is looking to be elected to a full two-year term.
Ward 2 Alderman Barbara Laberer and Ward 4 Alderman Tom Strubberg also are currently running unopposed.