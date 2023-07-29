Crosspoint Christian School in Villa Ridge has a new administrator, Nadine Aitch, following the June 30 retirement of Don Coons.
Aitch earned a bachelor of science in elementary education from Central Methodist College, a master of science in elementary administration from Southwest Baptist University, and an educational specialist degree of superintendent (PK-12) from Missouri Baptist University.
She began her teaching career in 1994 as an elementary teacher, teaching first, second, and third grades. In 2005, she transitioned to the role of administrator and was an elementary principal for eight years. For the last decade she served as assistant superintendent of St. Clair R-XIII School District before retiring from public schools in 2023.
“First and foremost, God led me here,” Aitch said. “I feel so blessed to be working in an environment where God is glorified. Education is my calling and I love the thought of working with other educators who have a heart for the Lord. Also, Crosspoint is a family. We have the opportunity to grow together in the Lord and love on each other along the way. What a blessing!”
