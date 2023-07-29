Crosspoint welcomes Nadine Aitch
Buy Now

Former Crosspoint Christian School Administrator Don Coons, left, is shown here with Nadine Aitch, who has been named the school’s new administrator.

 Submitted Photo

Crosspoint Christian School in Villa Ridge has a new administrator, Nadine Aitch, following the June 30 retirement of Don Coons.

Aitch earned a bachelor of science in elementary education from Central Methodist College, a master of science in elementary administration from Southwest Baptist University, and an educational specialist degree of superintendent (PK-12) from Missouri Baptist University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.