Central Elementary School
Missourian File Photo

The Union R-XI School District has approved funding to replace the HVAC system and build a new playground at Central Elementary School.

The board of education approved an agreement with investment bank L.J. Hart & Co., of Chesterfield, to authorize the sale of lease certificates totalling approximately $3.6 million at its September board meeting. According to the district, that will produce at least $3.5 million in revenue, which will fund the HVAC and playground replacement. The projects will be funded over 15 years.

