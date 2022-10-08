The Union R-XI School District has approved funding to replace the HVAC system and build a new playground at Central Elementary School.
The board of education approved an agreement with investment bank L.J. Hart & Co., of Chesterfield, to authorize the sale of lease certificates totalling approximately $3.6 million at its September board meeting. According to the district, that will produce at least $3.5 million in revenue, which will fund the HVAC and playground replacement. The projects will be funded over 15 years.
L.J. Hart CEO Larry Hart presented statistics to the board showing U.S. Treasury yield curve interest rates are considerably higher than in January, but said they remain at 3.54 percent, which is lower than the 62-year average of 5.85 percent.
“In terms of historical interest rates, you’re still in what I would call a favorable market,” he said.
With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates earlier in the day of the Sept. 21 meeting, Hart said he did not have an interest rate the school district would pay “locked in.”
The board agreed to appoint Hart, Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes and school board President Dr. Virgil Weideman to a committee that has the ability to lock in interest rates, as long as they are between 3.54 and 3.85 percent.
As of Monday, an interest rate had yet to be locked in, Union R-XI Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said.
In August, the board unanimously approved paying Bales Construction Co., of Waynesville, $2.3 million for construction on the HVAC project. Mabe said total costs for the HVAC will be just over $2.7 million, including a 10 percent contingency of $232,360, along with design costs of $90,000 for True Engineering Group and $49,000 for the district’s representative on the project, Navigate Building Solutions.
The remaining $800,000 of the $3.5 million will go to a new playground project, to be located where modular classrooms were recently removed at Central Elementary. That project has yet to be bid.
“It’s more than just putting in playground equipment and soft surface,” Mabe said. “We have to do a little bit of excavating; there’s some site work that has to go into that.”