As a new school year gets underway, “stable” enrollment figures from the Washington School District show signs of bucking a five year trend of declining enrollment. Meanwhile, enrollment at St. Francis Borgia High School is unchanged.
The trend in enrollment in Washington is being reported by school districts across the state.
The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has not reported an enrollment figure for the year, but it is coming off of a year with a significant drop in Kindergarten through 12th grade enrollment. In 2020-21, 859,343 students were enrolled in Missouri’s public schools — 20,356 fewer than the year before. In school years from 2016-2019, statewide enrollment was just over 880,000.
DESE communications officials did not respond with a reason for the large decrease as of press time Friday.
Within the Washington School District, 3,626 students are enrolled across all grade levels, a similar number to September 2021 when the district reported 3,541 students. DESE reported 3,755 Washington enrolles in 2020-21 and Kephart said students have numbered more than 4,000 in the past.
“We’ve had a steady decline, but if I were to overall say where we are at for enrollment, we have a stable enrollment,” said Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart. “We’re not really increasing, we’re not really decreasing in the past few years. If we went drastically down or up the question would be ‘Why?’ ”
Kephart said the district will continue to accept new student registrations for several weeks, which would bolster enrollment and no grade level or school is particularly full or empty.
Kephart said it is difficult in Washington to predict the future enrollment, which is typically based on new housing and population growth within a community, due to the prevalence of private schools in-and-around Washington. The district operates elementary schools in southern Warren County and southwestern St. Charles County, in addition to elementary schools in the Washington area.
Across town at Borgia, 426 students were enrolled on the school’s first day, according to Principal Pam Tholen. Borgia began classes Aug. 16, whiele classes at Washington begin Aug. 22.
Tholen said the first day enrollment figure matches the number of students who were enrolled at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Tholen said Borgia had seen a dip in enrollment over the past decade, but said the school is optimistic about the future. She and other officials look to area feeder schools like St. Francis Borgia Grade School and Our Lady of Lourdes in Washington, St. Vincent and St. Ignatius in Warren County, Immaculate Conception in Union, St. Gertrude’s Parish in Krakow, St. Anthony in Sullivan and St. John’s Gildehaus, for an idea of future enrollment.
“We are seeing numbers from our local parochial schools increasing and so that’s increasing for us too,” she said. “For example our junior and senior classes’ numbers are lower than our freshman and sophomores. We anticipate a pretty steady growth and have the capacity for it.”
There are 109 freshman, 121 sophomores, 100 juniors and 96 seniors enrolled for classes at Borgia High School this year.
Tholen said she would like to see the Borgia student population grow to number about 500, though she did not say what would be an attainable timeline for that figure. She said school leadership could add it to the next five-year-strategic plan, which is due to be updated in 2024.
The New Haven School District has the same total enrollment as last year: 509, according to statistics from Superintendent Josh Hoener and previous reporting. New Haven High School and Elementary School will have slightly fewer students but middle school enrollment has grown to compensate.
St. Clair R-XI is expecting an increased first-day enrollment this year, of about 110 students. Now numbering 2,156 total, the district saw its biggest increase in enrollment at the high school, which grew from 663 students last year to 709 for 2022-23.
According to the Meramec Valley R-III School District’s August school board report, enrollment is down about 11 students from this time last year, at 2,975. Assistant Superintendent Tom Sauvage cautioned that numbers in August can be misleading and said that the number of students enrolled in July is often a good measuring point for enrollment during the year. Meramec Valley’s July numbers are consistent with last year, he said.
Enrollment data for the Union R-XI School District was not available by press time.