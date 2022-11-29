Despite searching the Missouri River on a near daily basis, search and rescue teams have yet to find any sign of Kenny Loudermilk, his personal belongings or his motorized paraglider.
“This is pretty normal,” said Cpl. Dallas Thompson, a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “Typically, if it went down with them, if it went under the water with them, then it stays on them or with them until they are recovered.”
Loudermilk, a 35-year-old O’Fallon resident, was last seen in the waters of the Missouri River after the paraglider he was flying crashed on Oct. 26. Since his disappearance, multiple crews have participated in the search and rescue efforts, including Jacob Grubbs, who is the founder of Chaos Divers.
“(The Missouri River) is a super difficult river to search. There is a lot of debris in the water. There is very little visibility under the water’s surface, so we are methodically going through the water to find anything that could be a sign of Kenny’s location,” said Grubbs, who along with fellow divers Lindsay and Eric Bussick, have traveled from Illinois to assist in the search efforts. In the past year, the trio have located 13 people who went missing and were found underwater in various ponds, lakes, streams or rivers. “This is a different kind of search, because most of those people were found inside of a vehicle or near a vehicle. This time, we are looking for a man and a paraglider in a river that is full of debris, of trees, of root systems,” Grubbs said. He said his company has searched the river’s waters from Washington’s shoreline to Klondike Park in St. Charles County.
“We’ve had drone pilots flying overhead checking the banks. We’ve searched up and down this river and we just don’t see any indication of Kenny,” Grubbs said. He said his company is committed to continuing to search for Loudermilk, who is presumed dead by the highway patrol.
“The river is always changing, so you never know when something new is going to be revealed, and that something new will lead us to finding Kenny and bringing him home,” Grubbs said. He said his company uses sonar equipment to flag anomalies within the river’s channel. The anomalies are then followed up by dive teams.
The highway patrol is also committed to the search effort, Thompson said. He said the marine division is still checking the river and has expanded the search area to include portions of the Missouri River near Weldon Spring. Even with the enlarged search area, the highway patrol has not been able to locate any sign of Loudermilk.
Grubbs said he thinks it is likely that Loudermilk’s body may still be found in the Missouri River, despite some having concerns that his body may have been carried by the river’s current into the Mississippi River.
“With the amount of current, the different depths, and the many hang up points along the Missouri River, I think Kenny is still going to be in this general area,” Grubbs said.
Also expressing optimism in the search effort is Loudermilk’s brother-in-law, Kevin Baker.
“We are choosing to live in hope, to have a positive vision for this search,” Baker told The Missourian. “We have such great professionals on a multitude of different search teams that are looking for Kenny, and we feel that as long as they aren’t stopping looking for him then we won’t stop hoping.”
He said the family appreciates all of the different search and rescue teams as they bring “a new set of eyes” and “a fresh perspective to the search.”
“We are very optimistic, but we also recognize the complexity of what we are asking the search teams to accomplish,” Baker said. “The Missouri River is big. It is fast-moving river. It is very dangerous. So we know that it will take time, and has taken time, to find Kenny.”
Baker said the search effort “was going to the next level” this week with the deployment of divers who would be able to definitively rule out certain anomalies in the river.
“With sonar, we are seeing lots of shapes that look completely different than what trees look like under the water,” Baker said. “Our hope is that the divers will be able to check these anomalies out and to tell us if maybe one of them is Kenny.”
Baker said the family has not held a funeral service for Loudermilk, who is survived by his 15-year-old daughter, Kylie, who is a sophomore at Lutheran St. Charles. Also surviving Loudermilk are his parents, a brother and two sisters.
“We were blown away by the support we received during the beautiful vigil and prayer service held at the riverfront (on Nov. 2),” Baker said. He said eventually the family will likely hold an intimate funeral service for Loudermilk, who was a member of the Pipefitters Union 562.
A GoFundMe fundraiser, which has a fundraising goal of $50,000, has raised more than $25,000 from 325 donors, as of The Missourian’s deadline. A link to the GoFundMe is posted in the online version of this story. Money given to the fundraiser will be used to cover funeral expenses but also to cover the cost of Kylie’s education. Many of the search and rescue teams are volunteering their time to search for Loudermilk at no cost to the family.
“We are grateful to everyone to who has given, to everyone who has prayed, to everyone who lit a candle, and to everyone who has helped search,” Baker said. He recalled how a woman approached the family on Monday at the riverfront in Washington and offered to buy them coffee, donuts, or other snacks.
“This Thanksgiving was a very heavy holiday for us, because we were one short,” Baker said. “While we prayed hard, we also took the time to say what we are thankful for and we are thankful for the Washington community. This community has been an absolute, incredible blessing to our family.”