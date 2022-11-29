Despite searching the Missouri River on a near daily basis, search and rescue teams have yet to find any sign of Kenny Loudermilk, his personal belongings or his motorized paraglider. 

“This is pretty normal,” said Cpl. Dallas Thompson, a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “Typically, if it went down with them, if it went under the water with them, then it stays on them or with them until they are recovered.”  