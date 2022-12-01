For St. Clair State Farm agent Bill Chase, his 42 years in the insurance business have been about his family and those of his clients.
“I just enjoy being around people, relating to families and that kind of thing,” he said. “And you do get some satisfaction from taking care of people, as far as their insurance needs, if they’ve had a fire or storm or have lost a loved one.”
Now, at 70 years old, the four-decade veteran has retired, effective Oct. 31. He said he still had clients who had purchased insurance through him in his first year in St. Clair.
“You know, I’ve had some people that have been contacting me and congratulating me on retirement and thanking me for all the years that we worked together and so forth, but I feel the same way about my clients,” Chase said. “I appreciate the loyalty they’ve shown me over the years.”
State Farm agent Jim Feighery, who has been practicing in Washington for 10 years and working for State Farm for 30, will be taking over the St. Clair location. He signed a one-year lease with Bill Chase to keep the office at 70 N. Main St. in St. Clair. Feighery grew up in Waynesville, and holds a degree from Southwest Missouri State, now Missouri State.
Taking on Bill Chase’s clients will expand his clientele by about 25 percent, and Feighery said he is looking for two more employees to add to his staff of five.
“Even though I’ve been doing it for 35 years, (opening up a new office) gives you a sense of excitement and lights a fire underneath you, you kind of want to be a brand new agent again,” Feighery said.
Bill Chase said he got into insurance because of family. In 1980, his brother Wade Chase got him interested in the job in St. Clair.
“I kind of come from a State Farm family,” he said. “My older brother started with State Farm in Springfield and I have an identical twin brother, Scott Chase, who’s a State Farm agent down the road in Lebanon, Missouri.”
Now, Wade Chase himself has two children who are agents, and Bill Chase’s son, Nathan Chase, has worked in the St. Clair office for 15 years.
“If it hadn’t been for Nathan, I would have considered retiring probably a few years ago, because, frankly, there are a lot of old school agents like me that aren’t completely comfortable with (the change to using computers),” he said.
When Bill Chase moved to St. Clair from his hometown, Branson, he didn’t know much about the town — just a stop along Interstate 44. But, when agents are assigned, they plan to stay for at least 25 years. State Farm calls them “career agents.”
He said he and his wife Anna LoRaine Chase, who died in 2017, moved to St. Clair “on blind faith,” and he was most concerned with getting started on his career.
Bill Chase said his longtime office manager Rhonda Huff was one of his first contacts in town. She ended up working for him for 27 years before retiring in 2007.
A year or two after the couple had settled into town, Bill Chase had solidified a client base, and that’s when he said he knew he could stay.
Since his wife’s death, he has moved to Washington to be closer to Nathan Chase and his grandchildren. Bill Chase remains a member of the St. Clair Church of Christ. He was previously active in the Lions Club and the Chamber of Commerce, eventually becoming president.
In 1986, Chase’s second year as president, he was named St. Clair citizen of the year.
In retirement, Chase said he plans to stay in Franklin County and is looking forward to spending more time with his eight grandchildren who range in age from 4 to 14. For Thanksgiving, he is driving to Denver to see his daughter Sallie Callahan and her three children.