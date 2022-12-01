Bill Chase, Retired State Farm Agent
Bill Chase stands outside his former State Farm office at 70 N. Main St. on Oct. 28 in St. Clair. Chase recently retired after decades in the insurance business.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

For St. Clair State Farm agent Bill Chase, his 42 years in the insurance business have been about his family and those of his clients. 

“I just enjoy being around people, relating to families and that kind of thing,” he said. “And you do get some satisfaction from taking care of people, as far as their insurance needs, if they’ve had a fire or storm or have lost a loved one.”