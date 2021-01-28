Todd Dempsey, the current St. Francis Borgia Regional High School vice principal, will take on a new post as the Riverbend Middle School principal, as announced Wednesday at the Meramec Valley R-III School District Board of Education meeting.
Dempsey will start his new job in the 2021-2022 school year, but this will not be the first time he has graced the MVR-III halls.
Before moving to Borgia in 2018, he worked at Pacific High School as an art teacher and soccer coach. Dempsey, 47, worked there for 17 years.
“To be able to come back now, when some of my same former students and players have kids of their own in the school district, and to get to work with them in a different capacity now, it’s really exciting,” he said. “I’m definitely glad to come home.”
Dempsey said he can apply what he learned as a coach throughout those 17 years to help foster a good environment for the middle school students.
“A lot of coaching is just that team building, getting a collective group of people to work to achieve the same goal and building the relationships with them along the way with that too,” he said. “But it’s also seeing past the things like wins and losses, and just seeing personal growth.”
Even though he has taught with the district before, he said this new position and school feel different.
“It feels like starting the first day of school all over again,” he said. “You get those butterflies and those nerves.”
MVR-III Director of Communications Ketina Armstrong said she is looking forward to having him return to the district “because he is energetic, a visionary leader and he builds great relationships with the kids.”
As for his time at Borgia, Dempsey said he was grateful for his work with the faculty, staff and students. They embraced him “with open arms from day one,” he said.
Moira Vossbrink, Borgia director of marketing and admissions, wrote in an email that the faculty is sad to lose Dempsey but happy he has this new opportunity.
“I have always been impressed with his ingenuity, his passion for education and his many strengths,” she wrote. “Todd has achieved great results by using existing resources in new and creative ways during this crazy COVID school year. He is a class act.”
Dempsey graduated with a bachelor’s degree in art from Blackburn College in Illinois and a master’s in secondary educational administration from Missouri Baptist University.
He said he is excited to get to know the students outside of the classroom setting as a principal instead of a teacher.