A long-time fixture in Pacific municipal politics and a former alderman who thinks she brings new ideas are vying to become Pacific’s next mayor.
This April, Herbert Adams and Heather Filley will be the two names on the ballot for mayor.
The first of those names is familiar to anybody who follows Pacific government. Adams, who currently serves as ward 2 alderman and acting mayor, has long been a figure in Pacific politics.
At age 19, he became a member of the Pacific Park Board, a volunteer position. In 1980, at age 24, he became municipal judge for the city. He served in that role from 1980 to 1992 and 2002 to 2006.
But he’s also been mayor before. Adams has served as mayor for a total of four terms. First, during his hiatus from the judgeship, he was mayor from 1992 to 1998, then again, from 2006 to 2014. Four years later, he was elected to the Board of Aldermen in 2018 and reelected in 2020, unopposed.
But in August, when then-mayor Steve Myers resigned, he became acting mayor. However, he still retained his position as an alderman — making him both alderman and acting mayor. His terms in both positions end in April, but instead of choosing to run for reelection as an alderman, he’s chosen to run for mayor.
Filley has experience in Pacific government too. She served as alderman from 2015 to 2017 and currently serves as president of the park board. Filley is running because she believes Pacific needs change.
“Some of the most recent activities that have taken place in our local government, I wasn’t real satisfied with them,” Filley said. “And so I felt that if I’m not satisfied with them, I know there’s others out there who aren’t, as well. And I’m in a place where I feel comfortable making my voice heard and would like to see change.
“So therefore, I put my name on the ballot to hopefully help bring that and be a representative of others that feel the same way I do,” she said.
Of the things Filley hasn’t approved of in Pacific government, chief among them is Manors at Brush Creek, a controversial residential subdivision being built in Pacific by McBride Homes.
It was the center of a series of contentious public hearings in the summer attended by disgruntled residents who asked the city to deny McBride the ability to build, on the grounds that it would increase traffic and its neighborhoods would be too dense.
At the end of that meeting, Adams, along with the rest of the Board of Aldermen, unanimously approved a rezoning request to make the development possible. She felt that the way the city handled that situation wasn’t transparent and fair to the citizens.
“I think that I bring fresh ideas for the community,” Filley said. “Bringing a new set of eyes and new ideas will help improve the community.”
Adams, on the other hand, thinks voters should choose him because of his experience.
“Experience matters,” Adams said. “My entire adult life has been in service to Pacific.”
He said he’s running because he would like to complete projects he thinks are unfinished.
Included in his list is the Red Cedar Inn project, which in May the city devoted $2.2 million to with plans to create a visitors center, museum and genealogy center. The city, with Adams as acting mayor, just put out a job posting for a tourism director, who will run that center and promote tourism in Pacific. Adams said that, if elected, he wants to lean on that new hire.
Filley plans to make tourism the center of her efforts as mayor to promote economic growth in Pacific. She wants to work closely with the city’s tourism committee and reach out to neighboring towns that have had success and get their ideas on how to promote tourism.
She particularly wants to advertise Pacific to people driving along historic Route 66.
Pacific recently created its first parks department. Adams thinks one of that department’s highest priority goals should be upgrading the city’s pool.
“The pool now is outdated,” he said. “It needs to be replaced. It needs to be competitive with other pools around Union, Ellisville, Washington.”
Filley is focused on growth.
“I would love to see that parks department grow,” Filley said, adding that she wants the city to hire more paid staff as opposed to relying on volunteers.
She believes as president of the park board, she’s well suited to help see that growth through.
Staff turnover has been a huge issue for municipal governments nationwide lately. Filley said the answer to that is communication.
That means “talking to the staff, finding out what their needs are their wants are,” she said. “Communicating with them, finding out what they like and what they don’t like about their job and why some of them have been here a really long time and what has kept them here a long time.”
Adams said the answer is pay. In January, he and the Board of Aldermen passed pay raises of at least 2.5 percent for all city employees.
Election Day is April 5.