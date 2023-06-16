Hundreds of area first responders and law enforcement officers participated in the “active killer” response training on Thursday and Friday at Washington High School.
Officers from Franklin and surrounding county law enforcement agencies, firefighters, emergency medical personnel and Mercy Washington staff met at the high school for a training exercise designed to navigate an “active killer” situation, similar to what is often called an “active shooter” situation.
“We have representation from every law enforcement agency in Franklin County,” Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Biser said at the training session. “We also have representation from Warren County, Lincoln County and other surrounding counties that are here to participate in this training, because there are very few agencies that put on full scale, unified response trainings.”
According to Biser, lead coordinator of active killer response for the sheriff’s office, response time is the number one focus in an active killer situation.
“Time saves lives,” he said. “Through statistical data, we understand that roughly 4.7 lives are lost for every minute that an active killer remains active inside a school or facility. So the faster that we can respond, the faster that students and staff can get into lockdown or evacuate that area, the faster that allows us to reduce the exposure of the students and the potential victims to the killer.”
For the first half of Thursday’s training, each agency learned specific responsibilities in responding to active killer situations. In the afternoon, all of the participating agencies came together to train in a full scale scenario as if it were a real-time event.
“This training specifically focuses on reducing our response time not just to the facility but inside the facility in how we respond or seek out that stimulus or active killer,” Biser said.
Biser explained that during an active killer incident, there are two major events responders must stop: the killing clock and the dying clock.
Law enforcement’s goal is to stop the killing clock the moment they arrive on scene, and stopping the killing clock means locating the stimulus, or person hurting others.
Biser said that once they have stopped the killing clock, they must work on the dying clock.
“All those victims that have been injured by gunshot or IED or whatever it might be, now their clock is running on how fast we can get fire and EMS inside the facility to treat, triage and extricate them,” he said. “The fact is that law enforcement is not trained for that kind of medical service, so we have to rely on our partners to do that, so we have to provide a secure area, or casualty collection point for them to get in here and do their work.”
The training was developed after researching previous school shootings that have occurred, from Virginia Tech to Uvalde. Biser said he spent hours poring over reports and watching school videos to see what was done differently and adapt the training accordingly. The active killer response training takes place annually at different locations and schools in Franklin County. Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia said it has become known in the area as the gold standard in this type of training.
Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said after observing the active killer response training at Union High School last year, she reached out to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and offered to host a training event. Kephart said the school district and the different agencies have a good working relationship when it comes to the school’s safety and training.
“This is really an extension of that collaboration and that training to show how agencies around this area partner for schools, partner for the safety of our students — which is of utmost importance to us — and partner with the school districts and each other to make sure we continue to remain safe and practice scenarios that we hope never happen,” Kephart said.
