Hundreds of area first responders and law enforcement officers participated in the “active killer” response training on Thursday and Friday at Washington High School.

Officers from Franklin and surrounding county law enforcement agencies, firefighters, emergency medical personnel and Mercy Washington staff met at the high school for a training exercise designed to navigate an “active killer” situation, similar to what is often called an “active shooter” situation.

