While 29 facilities across the state have canceled their Dec. 12 American College Testing (ACT) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, three Franklin County locations are still holding the test this Saturday, according to the ACT website.
The ACT canceled or rescheduled all April 4 tests due to the pandemic. Currently, new COVID-19 cases are 19 times higher in Missouri than they were then, according to the New York Times, but mask-clad students are taking the college-entry test at Washington High School, Sullivan High School and East Central College in Union.
“I realize the numbers are high right now, and there isn’t a moment that doesn’t go by that I’m not concerned by that,” said Katie Sandoval, national ACT test coordinator and Washington High School counselor. “I have children in school right now, a grandchild in school right now, and I take care of these students like they are my children, and I see the need to have the opportunity to take the ACT.”
Eighty-three students were scheduled to take the test at Washington High School as of Thursday, although the number tends to decrease as students regularly drop out of the test, Sandoval said. People are coming from as far as Illinois and St. Louis to take the test.
“I’ve found they come to rural areas because their testing areas are closed due to the coronavirus,” Sandoval said.
To maximize social distancing, the school has a capacity of 15 students to a classroom and 24 to a “bigger room” such as the cafeteria.
At Sullivan High School, 43 students are taking the test, said Cindy Carey, Sullivan School District assistant superintendent of curriculum, assessment and instruction. There will be a maximum of 10 students allowed per classroom, and there are five classrooms total.
“We feel we have enough safety protocols in place to ensure they can safely take this test,” Carey said. “We also have to make sure we’re taking care of the emotional wellbeing of the students — it’s important for the students to know they can think about their futures.”
Both Sullivan and Washington High schools have sanitizing stations in every room, and students are instructed to social distance when entering and exiting the spaces.
“In the past, masks were required for check-in, and students were allowed to remove them during testing because their desks were 6-8 feet apart, but now masks are required once you get out of your car until you get back into your car,” Sandoval said.
She said COVID-19 guidelines come from the national ACT company, ACT Inc., which follows the Centers for Disease Control’s rules.
Gregg Jones, ECC director of communications and marketing, said in an email that ACT Inc. administers all of the standardized test operations for the college. He shared the company’s contact information, which, according to an automated message, was too overwhelmed with calls to connect any more to an operator.
“Times are scary right now, but we are working hard to keep our students safe, and in this case tests, as safe as possible,” Sandoval said. “Even if it’s the matter of one point for a scholarship, it’s still important to that student.”
While many schools have stopped requiring standardized test submissions for admittance, they are still requiring the ACT for scholarship programs and Bright Flight, she said.
Across the state, more than 200 schools are still offering the test this Saturday, according to the ACT’s website. Seven of the schools that canceled their Saturday test are in St. Louis.
“The only test we were required to cancel per national requirements was in April, and everything was shut down at that point,” Sandoval said. “Because schools began to open back up, the national ACT gave the option to open back up, and we went ahead because we were open for summer school and open for the school year.”
She said students should consider the necessity of taking the ACT right now. She recommended reaching out to school counselors and teachers to discuss any concerns. She also suggested students reach out to the universities they plan to attend to decipher whether, within the pandemic, they can be satisfied with their current scores or they need to take the ACT again.
Testing across the nation this spring was “a disaster,” Carey said, so now “to take the ACT, it’s giving kids an opportunity.”