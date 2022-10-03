While you still need an excuse the next four weeks, absentee voting has started for the Nov. 8 general election.
Voting started Tuesday and will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Franklin County Clerk’s Office, 400 E. Locust St., Room 201, in Union.
Accepted excuses for absentee voting include absence from the jurisdiction where you live on Election Day; incapacity because of illness or physical disability or caring for someone who is ill or disabled on Election Day; religious belief or practice; employment with an election authority outside of your polling place or working as a first responder, law enforcement or health care worker; incarceration, as long as you retain voting rights; and certified participation in the address confidentiality program because of safety concerns.
Voters also can request an absentee mail ballot no later than Oct. 26 on the clerk’s website, franklinmo.org/county_clerk.
No one had voted in person as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, but County Clerk Tim Baker said his office sent out 1,024 request forms for absentee ballots to people with permanent disabilities, and his office was going to send out 200 or 300 ballots Tuesday.
Starting Tuesday Oct. 25, voters will be able to cast their ballots without an excuse at the clerk’s office. It is part of the two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting authorized in the 2022 state voting law. An extra day of no-excuse absentee voting will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday Nov. 5.
All in-person absentee voting will be done at the clerk’s office for this election. “At this time, we are not setting up any satellite locations, but, in the future, we will definitely look into doing something for that,” Baker said.
With no-excuse absentee voting new to Missouri, Baker said they want to see how things go before expanding it to other locations in the county.
The clerk’s office also could open for voting Saturday, Oct. 29, depending on how much interest is shown in the initial part of no-excuse absentee voting, Baker said.
All voters will be required to show photo identification, which is also part of the new voting law. Acceptable forms of ID include state driver’s or non-driver’s licenses, U.S. passport, military or veteran’s ID or another photo ID issued by the federal or state governments.
“It is being tested in court, but that’s the law right now until we are told otherwise,” Baker said of photo ID.
Franklin County residents have until Wednesday, Oct. 12, to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election. Call the Division of Voter Registration and Elections at the clerk’s office at 636-583-6364 for more information.
Contested races on the ballot countywide include the U.S. Senate race between Republican Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable; the state auditor race between Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John A. Hartwig Jr.; the U.S. House race between incumbent Republican Rep. Ann Wagner, Democrat Trish Gunby and Libertarian Bill Slantz; the state Senate District 26 race between Republican Ben Brown and Democrat John Kiehne; and the judicial race between incumbent Republican Judge Ryan J. Helfrich and Democrat Bill Stahlhuth.
Voters in state House District 118 will have a contested race between incumbent Republican Rep. Mike McGirl and Democrat Sally Brooks. That district includes parts of southeastern Franklin County south of St. Clair and Pacific, as well as the southwestern county, including Gerald, Leslie, Stanton and the parts of Sullivan in Franklin County.
Also on the ballot will be several retention elections for state Supreme Court and Eastern District for the Missouri Court of Appeals, in which voters answer whether they want to keep the judge in office.
Four proposed state constitutional amendments will be on the ballot. Perhaps the most notable is Constitutional Amendment No. 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana if approved.
Voters also will answer the question of whether they want a state constitutional convention, which is asked every 20 years. If the majority of voters vote “yes,” a convention of elected delegates will consider changes to the Missouri Constitution. Any changes must be approved by voters.
A couple local questions will be on the ballot in part of the county, including one asking St. Clair residents if that city should continue collecting local sales tax on the titling of motor vehicles, trailers, boats and outboard motors purchased out of state.
Voters in the Catawissa and Robertsville area will weigh in on the future of two sewer districts.
Residents of the Crestview Sewer District are being asked if they want to dissolve the district and be annexed by the Calvey Creek Sewer District.
Meanwhile, Calvey Creek Sewer District residents are being asked if they want to annex the Crestview Sewer District, should voters there want to dissolve.