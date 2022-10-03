Tim Baker

In this Missourian file photo, Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker discusses the layout of a 2020 election ballot. Citing low voter turnout at the Presbyterian Church, Baker said he is discontinuing using the church as a polling place. This decision takes effect for the Aug. 2 primary. Voters who used the church to vote will split up between two existing precincts, St. John's Gildehaus School Cafeteria and the American Legion Post 218.

 Missourian File Photo

While you still need an excuse the next four weeks, absentee voting has started for the Nov. 8 general election.

Voting started Tuesday and will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Franklin County Clerk’s Office, 400 E. Locust St., Room 201, in Union.

