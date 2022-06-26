About three dozen people gathered in front of the Franklin County Courthouse in Union Sunday afternoon to protest the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and Missouri's subsequent decision to ban almost all abortions in the state.
Moments after Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning the nearly-50-year precedent set by Roe v. Wade, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Gov. Mike Parson filed the necessary paperwork to immediately enact an abortion ban in Missouri made possible by a trigger law passed in 2019.
Protestors showed up in Union to express their anger and sadness with those two decisions.
Kathryn Nassar was one of the protesters. She said doesn't believe abortion is something the government should be involved with.
"It should be between a woman, a doctor and that's it," she said.
Nassar, who lives in Union, took part in and organized a similar protest in May when a leaked draft of Friday's decision published by Politico foreshadowed this eventuality.
"I'm a mother of four kids," she said. "I'm a mother by choice."
Nassar used to be a Republican, she said, but now, because of the issue of abortion, along with the tragedy Uvalde and former President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, she supports Democrats.
"I honestly I have no hope in any of our legislaters in Missouri right now," she said. "but I hope enough of us get mad enough that we vote blue and we start voting for our own interests, because right now our government is voting for us."
Another protester Ashley Cancienne spoke about her personal life experience and how it informed her view on abortion.
"I grew up in foster care, 13 foster homes, seven high schools," Cancienne said. "There's over 300,000 kids in foster care."
She said that banning abortion forces mothers who aren't in the position to properly be parents to have children that just end up being stuck in what she described as a failed foster system. She also said the adoption process in the U.S. is flawed.
"It's so hard to adopt an American child," Cancienne said. "There's just so many blocks, especially if they're in foster care. I didn't get put up till I was 17 and a half years old, and then at that point, what's the point?"
Cancienne came to Union from St. Louis where she lives. She said she's gone to every protest she could in the St. Louis area over the past three days.
The demonstration was organized by John Kiehne, a Democratic candidate for state senate in District 26.
"We need to start showing up for these kinds of values in Franklin County," Kiehne said. "There are a lot of people out here, even Republican women, who are pro-choice and who are angry about this decision."
Franklin County is in deep red territory. Every state representative in the county is Republican, and no Democrat has won more than 36.1 percent of votes since 2010, according to previous Missourian reporting.
However, Kiehne believes there's more diversity of opinion than it might appear. He believes that for the Democratic Party to buck that trend, it will need to put up more candidates.
"It's like going to the baseball game and you didn't even field the team," he said. "So the team that shows up is the champion. And so if they keep winning elections, then they're going to have more leverage in our government. At the end of the day, Democrats have they have not shown up for a long time."
He believes events like these are crucial in showing people that Democrats and people with differing views are here.
Kiehne said he knows people that are afraid to express their liberal opinions, including support for abortion rights because the area is so conservative.
"Being a Democrat in this area and in this region can be kind of scary for people, and so for these people to stand up here is kind of brave," he said of the protesters.
Meanwhile, East Central Missouri Right to Life provided The Missourian with a statement celebrating the decision.
"As we celebrate the overturning of Roe v Wade by our U.S. Supreme Court, we also realize there is a tremendous amount of work to be done to save the babies from suffer and death in state where abortions are still legal," read the statement from organization president Jane Maune. "Each of these babies is a gift from God who deserves to live his/her life to the fullest from the moment of conception."
The group is planning an event celebrating the decision in the same location as Sunday's protest on July 16.