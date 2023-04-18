Like every other member of the Missouri House of Representatives who was present March 22, Rep. Brad Banderman, R-St. Clair, voted in favor of a bill aimed at developing recommendations on preventing veteran suicide.
For Banderman, the issue is deeply personal.
“About two years ago my little sister laid down on the grave of my older brother that shot himself in 1990 and killed herself,” Banderman said before casting his vote. “Anything that we can do as a legislature, as a body, as individuals, to help prevent the suicide of our veterans, I’m in full support of.”
Brad’s father, Russell Banderman Sr., was in the Army during the Vietnam War, although he never saw combat or deployed to Southeast Asia.
“That started the process of, kind of, military service within our family,” Banderman said of his father. “And my little sister got involved in the Army, I think in large part, because of my dad’s service in the Army.”
After training in Alabama, Banderman’s sister Amy Banderman spent most of her time in the service as a military police officer in Belgium, before concluding service in Colorado.
“Her suicide wasn’t while she was in service, it was after she got out of service, which takes place a lot with veterans,” Banderman said. “(While) there are suicides while they’re involved in the service, there are a lot more of them when they get out.”
After leaving the military, Amy had a son, Lance, who today is also serving in the Army. She worked at a variety of jobs, including in health care, as a security guard and for the U.S. Postal Service. She was also diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.
“After she got out, she developed cancer in her ovaries, and it got into her blood, and she fought that cancer all the way until she killed herself,” Banderman said.
Although there is little doubt that the pain she was in from her battle with cancer played a role in her decision to take her own life, the location where she did it — in between her father’s grave and that of her brother Russell “Rusty” Banderman Jr. — suggests Rusty’s suicide also influenced her.
Rusty Banderman, who was not a veteran, had been living in Union and working at a fast food restaurant in Washington when he died in September 1990.
“My brother’s writings in the months leading up to his suicide were very cryptic, they were very dark,” Banderman said, adding that he still has access to Rusty’s writings, and his death was part of a series of suicides among employees at the Washington fast food restaurant.
“There was some type of a suicide pact that apparently was a part of that process,” Banderman said. “You can literally watch him through those writings losing himself mentally to the point that he killed himself.”
The rest of the family was living in Colorado at the time, and Banderman remembers his mother crying during the entire drive to Franklin County and then back to Colorado. Besides his mother and Amy, Rusty’s death also had a significant impact on Banderman.
“That was a pivotal moment in my own personal life, still one of the most pivotal moments in my life in general. It was the first time that I began to think about the fact that I might die. I mean as a kid, you really don’t think about those things,” he said. “I became a Christian as a part of that process.”
Today, when he is not busy representing the citizens of District 119 in the Missouri House, Banderman’s day job is working as youth pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Lonedell. In the wake of his brother’s suicide, Banderman said, he also made a promise to his mother.
“Whatever difficulty I have in this life that I have to endure before I pass away, it’s not going to be by my own hand. I made a promise to her. I intend on keeping that promise,” he said.
Banderman and his wife were on vacation in South Carolina, and his nephew Lance was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, when Amy Banderman died by suicide. Banderman said he was the one who called Lance to let him know.
“It was a pretty brutal phone call,” he said.
It was from Lance, who today is stationed in Arizona, that Banderman first heard about the lack of mental health resources available at Fort Leonard Wood at the time Lance went through basic training there, although the representative said things have since gotten better.
“They have made some improvements there,” Banderman said. “The military is, I think, moving in the right direction.”
Noting that Amy was never deployed to a war zone, Banderman also doesn’t blame his sister’s death on her military service.
“It wasn’t a failure on the military’s part, my sister’s suicide,” he said. “And it can happen for various reasons. It’s not always directly related to their work or their action. Maybe they were in heavy combat, some people have that kind of experience. My sister didn’t have that kind of experience.”
Still, Banderman said, his sister’s military service, combined with the fact that she took her own life, puts her in a troubling statistical category. Veterans are 50 percent more likely to die by suicide than non-veterans, according to the American Psychological Association.
“It’s tragic, and it’s a wound that has to be borne by the family members moving forward,” Banderman said. “And anything that I can do as our representative in District 119 that will assist with giving resources or helping with things that would improve mental health within our veterans, whether they’re actively serving now or have gotten out, I’m going to support.”
Banderman said he is also supportive of greater resources to assist with other mental health issues as well, beyond just those affecting veterans. Bills have been proposed in this year’s legislative session that address mental health in other contexts, such as schools and nursing homes, he said. He added, however, that there is always a finite amount of money to spend and it’s never enough, and that regardless of how much is spent, money can’t solve every problem.
If people know someone who is struggling with suicidal thoughts or behavior or other mental health issues, Banderman said, they should do what they personally can to help. Individuals can call 988 for support.
“The support that comes for people, in whatever context they are mentally, includes their family, their community, their school, their place of work,” he said. “We’re all in this together. We need to check on people, we need to ask questions, and if they’ll let us help them, we need to.”