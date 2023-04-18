Rep. Brad Banderman
Rep. Brad Banderman, R-St. Clair, speaks to the Missouri House of Representatives. All members of the House present March 22 voted in favor of a bill aimed at preventing veteran suicide. 

 Missouri House Communications/Tim Bommel.

Like every other member of the Missouri House of Representatives who was present March 22, Rep. Brad Banderman, R-St. Clair, voted in favor of a bill aimed at developing recommendations on preventing veteran suicide. 

For Banderman, the issue is deeply personal.