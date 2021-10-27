After one more weekend, Hermann will have seen another Oktoberfest come and go, this time with unique challenges caused by the pandemic.
Tammy Bruckerhoff, director of economic development and tourism for Hermann, said she doesn’t track exact numbers for the event, but anecdotally she and other business leaders said they have seen an increase in people around Hermann. She conservatively estimated thousands or maybe tens of thousands of people gather over a weekend.
Lainee Landolt, owner of Espresso Laine, said that has been good for business. Espresso Laine, a coffee shop in downtown Hermann, had a record amount of sales, both in dollars and in tickets, Landolt said. Usually she has 300 to 400 tickets on Oktoberfest Saturdays, but this past weekend, she did nearly 700 tickets in a day.
Mike Sloan, owner of Hermann Wurst Haus, has lived in Hermann for 63 years. He called the crowds in recent years “as huge as I’ve ever seen.” He guessed as many as 25,000 visitors descend on the town of less than 3,000 on a given weekend.
The restaurant averages about 1,500 tickets on a Saturday or Sunday in October, which Sloan said was great for business but put a strain on his staff.
“We’ve been trying to be prepared, because we knew we were just going to get ourselves hammered,” he said. “It’s been that way all summer. The numbers have been up 23 percent all summer.”
Because of a labor shortage that has affected much of the country, Bruckerhoff said nearly everywhere in Hermann has had to meet the Oktoberfest demand while shorthanded. Sloan said after Oktoberfest comes deer season, and after deer season comes Christmas season. Sloan said it will be 2022 before he and his staff will be able to take a breath.
It is the busy season for Swiss Meats & Sausage Company, too. Sharon Fennewald, who owns Swiss Meats & Sausages with her sisters, said customers come from far and wide during October. Often there are repeat customers who bring coolers for their once-per-year stop for bratwursts or summer sausage.
Fennewald said her location south of town on Highway 19 usually sees traffic from festivalgoers who live in southern Missouri. In the center of town, Sloan said he talks to people from Illinois every day who are trying to get away from the state’s restrictions. Landolt said she used to see a large percentage of customers from Kansas City, but this year people have been from all over.
Most out-of-towners come from within a five-hour drive, Bruckerhoff said, though she has met visitors from New York and Alaska this year.
One of her goals in her position, Bruckerhoff said, was to encourage tourism not only on the weekends but during the week as well. She said she is seeing early signs of success for a print ad and social media campaign, citing community events such as Oct. 20, when HogsHead Cigars & Fine Tobaccos hosted a chocolate and brandy night.
Bruckerhoff said Hermann’s tourism industry didn’t take that big of a hit last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. She said people from the city recognized that small towns had fewer restrictions and fewer people who may carry the virus.
“Because our lodging industry is the way it is, with one-bedroom guest houses and smaller boutique hotels rather than the chain hotels, I think that that was one of the reasons why so many people still came to Hermann last year.”