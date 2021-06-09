Franklin County officials would like to use federal COVID-19 stimulus money to improve emergency communication services, but they need to make sure it’s an allowable expenditure.
“We’re going to definitely look into that option if it’s doable,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said after a Thursday workshop meeting.
The county recently received just over $10 million, the first of two payments it will receive as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. But officials are still not sure exactly what the money can be used on.
“I can’t put my hand on a Bible right now,” Brinker said when asked if he was sure the money could be used for 911 upgrades. “We’re waiting for a lot of guidance.”
The county has until the end of 2024 to spend the money, Brinker said.
Among the potential uses for some of the money discussed Thursday was adding more emergency communications towers, like the one the county’s Emergency Management Agency put into use in Washington County to serve southern Franklin County.
Between purchasing land, equipment and construction, additional emergency communication towers could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars each, officials said.
The county currently has a “hole” in emergency communications near the Interstate 44 rest area near St. Clair, Emergency Management Director Abe Cook said. Communications have been impacted because equipment had to be temporarily disabled on St. Clair’s “hot” water tower while it is painted.
Brinker suggested using some of the federal money to come up with a coverage plan for the entire county.
The Union Police Department has two or three transmitters in the city, but there are six or seven countywide, Cook said.
“Really to go to the next level, you’re going to have to add another half dozen to a dozen to get that satisfaction,” he said. “Otherwise you’re picking and choosing.”
The numbers seem workable, Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said. “If we can add six towers, that’s really not a big cost,” he said.
The county will still have needs for funding its 911 services long term, even if it can make improvements using the federal money for additions. Brinker said ultimately the plan is to consolidate 911 services with communities within the county into one public safety answering point (PSAP).
The county provides dispatch services for some emergency agencies, but Pacific police, Sullivan police and EMS and Washington police and fire have separate systems, and New Haven contracts with Washington.
Thursday, commissioners discussed a man who had a car wreck, then called 911 and explained his situation, only to be transferred and forced to again explain what happened to a different agency.
The county has discussed either asking voters to consider options, including a three-eighths-of-a-cent countywide sales tax or an online use tax, to pay for 911 services. Revenue from the county’s landline phone tax has been shrinking because many residents are giving up home phones, and businesses are switching to internet-based phones.
The county’s landline tax brought in $746,178 in 2019, which put it at a deficit of around $1 million, Hinson previously said. That was less than the $1.3 million raised when the county first passed a 911 landline tax in 1993.
The county is in a “holding pattern” until it figures out what it can do with the federal money, Hinson said Thursday.
“I think it’s going to be hard to go ask for a tax initiative when we’ve got $20 million sitting in the bank, even though we don’t know what we can do with it,” he said.
The county has scheduled a public hearing for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, following its regular weekly meeting. The hearing is needed so the county can amend its budget to allow for the two payments of more than $10 million in federal money.