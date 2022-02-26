After attending a national conference, Franklin County commissioners said they have some ideas for how to spend the county’s $20.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act money.
Commissioners Tim Brinker and Dave Hinson were among 2,000 officials from across the United States who attended the Feb. 12-16 National Association of Counties Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.
“The ARPA funding was a big topic — a lot more clear direction on what we can and can’t do with it,” Hinson said at a Tuesday meeting of county elected officials.
Hinson said he would like to use some of the money for operations and support for the county’s 911 dispatch center. Franklin County has not been receiving as much in landline phone taxes to fund the services because residents are giving up home phones and businesses are going to internet-based systems.
“We know the funding’s gone down, the cost has gone up, and they said ‘absolutely,’ ” Hinson said of speakers at the NACo meeting confirming ARPA money can be used on 911.
Attendees at the conference were told about a county in Arizona that divided its American Rescue Plan funds among five commission districts, with each commissioner being able to use the money as they saw fit, Hinson said. “One commissioner was going to give each one of his residents a direct check,” Hinson said, adding that each check was for around $165. “The problem with that is they have to have a Social Security number. You have to verify that they are a resident. The (consultant) just kept going down the list of why you shouldn’t do that.”
Some county officials said they had considered direct payments to residents but were discouraged after hearing about the “paperwork trail,” Hinson said.
All of the ARPA money Franklin County is receiving is eligible for use on the 911 system, said Paul Guequierre, NACo director of communications.
As of Thursday, Franklin County had spent $37,655 of its ARPA funds, county Auditor Angela Gibson said. Recent expenses include medical gloves purchased for jail detention staff and COVID-19 tests for inmates.
SAFE Act
Brinker said one focus of the conference was a discussion on the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Act, a bill currently in Congress that would forbid the federal government from penalizing banks that handle money from the medical or recreational cannabis industry.
“This guy from Southern California stood up and said, ‘We have a real issue here. We’ve got storage units just full of cash. The banks can’t take this and can’t process it,’” Brinker said.
Another issue is employees of marijuana dispensaries are paid in cash. “And the bad people know of these housed cash entities and these folks that are trying to make a living going home with cash every Friday, and they are easy targets,” Brinker said.
The SAFE Act, which has bipartisan support, would allow the money to go into federally insured banks, which would make the funds more secure both from a safety and financial standpoint, Brinker recalled the man saying.
Brinker said he asked how employees can be paid by a business considered “noncompliant” by the federal government but then be told to declare the income on federal tax forms.
“The money’s OK for the federal government to accept on their tax forms, but yet not OK to declare for the banking institutions that the federal government props up?” Brinker asked. “They’ve created an underlying darkness in doing all this, and that’s going to really cause some havoc unless they straighten it out.”
Not being able to use banks puts Franklin County medical marijuana dispensaries at risk, Brinker said. “They’re targets in the bad guys’ eyes,” he said.
County Counselor Mark Piontek said a recent bust in Kansas involved a van transporting money for Kansas City-area dispensaries to a credit union in Colorado that is allowed to handle such funds because it is not federally insured.
Approximately $165,620 in cash was seized by Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department on Intestate 70 near Abilene, Kansas, in May 2021, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.
Hinson said Missouri could set up banks outside the federal system that could handle marijuana revenue but none have done so.
“Or if the president would just declassify it from a Schedule 1 drug,” he added. “That’s the other way to do it.”
The federal government lists marijuana in the same category as drugs like heroin, ecstasy and peyote.