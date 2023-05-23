Honoring a humanitarian
Norma Klemme, left, stands with Vice President for Advancement & Communication Rev. Mary Schaller Blaufuss after receiving her honorary doctorate of humane letters at the Eden Theological Seminary in St. Louis on Friday, May 19.

 Submitted Photo.

In recognition of her more than 75 years of volunteerism in local, state and national organizations, Eden Theological Seminary bestowed an honorary doctorate degree on 91-year-old Norma Klemme, Union.

“I was so overwhelmed,” Klemme said. “I couldn’t believe they chose me, Norma Klemme.”