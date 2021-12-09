School administrators including board members, Superintendent Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn and Assistant Superintendent Tom Sauvage gathered Monday, Nov. 29, to watch Zitzman Elementary School Principal Keith Orris and 10 students scoop the first shovelfuls of dirt from the site of a massive $9.2 million construction project that will add 26,000 square feet of space to Zitzman.
“We’re very excited to get that project underway, and it’s actually already in full swing,” said Dr. Ketina Armstrong, director of communications for Meramec Valley R-III School District. “They came during fall break and actually put up all the fencing.”
Armstrong said the St. Louis-based architecture firm designing the project, Hoener Associates Inc., plans for the project to be completed in March 2023. There were some concerns that rising building costs would delay the construction, but the district is pushing ahead with the project, which Armstrong called “a necessary update.”
With the addition, 26,000 square feet will be added, allowing for eight new kindergarten and first grade classrooms, a library expansion and a full-sized gymnasium that will also serve as a storm shelter, among other safety and accessibility improvements.
The multimillion-dollar project is a large part of the $17.9 million Proposition 1 no-tax levy increase that was passed by voters in the Meramec Valley R-III School District in April. It includes other capital improvement projects like roof repairs at Pacific High School; $1.3 million of HVAC updates at Riverbend Middle School; new playgrounds at Coleman, Nike, Robertsville, Truman and Zitzman elementary schools; and updated security systems across the district.
The money will also bolster STEM facilities and busing infrastructure and go toward building a full-sized track at Riverbend.
Made from insulated concrete forms, the new gym will be strong enough to withstand an EF5 tornado. It will be large enough to shelter the entire school from severe weather with room to spare for everyone at Doris Hoffman Early Learning Center, according to Armstrong.
During construction at Zitzman, traffic on Indian Pride Drive will be restricted to southbound travel only. Drivers will have the option to turn off of Indian Pride onto West Union Street or drive past Zitzman to Payne Street. The district has posted a “no entry” sign at the Zitzman gate on South Indian Pride Drive to keep vehicles from going against the traffic.
Armstrong said quite a bit of communication had been sent to parents about the traffic flow and that the first few days went smoothly.
The addition is the first phase of a series of projects at Zitzman, improving on a building which was first completed in the 1960s. According to Armstrong, the original section of the building that houses the kindergarten and first grade classrooms was intended to have a 20-year lifetime. It will still be standing after 2023, but Armstrong said the board has plans to propose another bond issue after all of the current Proposition 1 funds have been exhausted to raise more funds for a second phase of renovation, which could include demolition.