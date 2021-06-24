The project to bring a new building face to downtown New Haven is more than half funded and continuing to gain support, according to David Menke, New Haven Preservation Society president.
Menke said the group’s fundraising campaign to renovate and relocate Anna Bell Chapel, a historic Black church dating back to the Reconstruction Era, is approaching $80,000 of the $150,000 needed to move the 156-year-old structure from its current home on a bluff overlooking the river to the riverfront.
“All in all, we’re happy,” Menke said of the progress. “It’s just a matter of patience.”
Menke said the donations range from private individuals giving around $50 to corporate donations of up to $10,000. The average he sees is around $250, mostly given by current and former residents of New Haven or people who have some connection to the community.
The New Haven Board of Aldermen has twice voiced support for the Anna Bell project. Menke said the church’s move is tied to a citywide development project that will see street, sidewalk, curb, gutter and other improvements to the downtown block in the coming year.
“Our project will be the centerpiece of that whole development,” he said.
Menke previously told The Missourian the renovation is needed to preserve the church, which is one of two surviving historic Black churches in Franklin County. The once-thriving church has been vacant since the 1980s, and the last surviving member passed away in 2006. Her nephew David Smith, who attended the church as a child, is now in his 80s and is involved in the restoration project.
Smith and Menke envision the restored chapel as a community gathering place — a spot for everything from town hall meetings to quiet prayer groups — as well as a way to preserve and highlight New Haven’s rich history.
Tax-deductible donations for the project can be made via GoFundMe or mailed to the New Haven Preservation Society, P.O. Box 338, New Haven, MO 63068, with “Anna Bell Chapel” written on the memo line.
“We welcome any and all donations,” Menke said. “It’s looking positive.”