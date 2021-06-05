It was a performance nearly eight decades in the making.
“I’m Dreaming of No One But You,” a song written by New Haven native Leona Luecke for her husband, Felix, in 1942, was recorded last year by 10 musicians from around the world. Her grandson, Jacob Luecke, who put together the recording, watched Saturday as Washington-based big band Starlighters gave the song its first known live performance at Union’s Founders Day.
“That was just amazing to actually hear it played live,” Jacob Luecke, who traveled from his home in Jefferson City for the performance, told The Missourian.
Jacob Luecke, whose grandmother died in 1984, when he was 2, came across the song a few years ago when flipping through a packet of family information his father gave him and his siblings a few years prior, according to previous Missourian reporting. While Jacob, a musician himself, initially tried to play it on his guitar, he realized it was better as a big band, jazz style arrangement.
Jacob used the internet to reach out and brought in Jake Naugle of Utah on drums, Andy Warner of New York on bass and a British pianist with the stage name ipse dixit. Venezuelan composer Samuel Fuentes scored the song in the jazzy big band style of Leona’s time, and Russian musician Maria Grigoryeva recorded the strings section of two violin parts, two viola parts, a cello and a contrabass. Berlin-based musician Kelly O’Donohue contributed the horns, including trumpet and trombone, and Venezuelan trombonist Victor Fuenmayor added in bass trombone. The alto and tenor saxophone tracks were done by two-time Grammy Award-winner Fabian Hernandez, and the baritone sax part was contributed by Ukrainian musician Dima Faustov.
But with the pandemic requiring musicians to play their parts separately on the recording, Saturday’s concert was the first chance to see it played live at one time by a large band. Jacob Luecke spoke before the Starlighters played “I’m Dreaming of No One But You,” before watching the performance with his family and taking video with his phone.
“My grandmother, Leona, wrote this in 1942, for my grandfather as he was leaving for World War II,” he told the audience in the City Park pavilion, while holding the sheet music Leona left behind. “This is something that’s been in my family the whole time, but this song has never been played before. I’m very thankful for the Starlighters spending all the time to learn this song.”
Starlighters leader Bob Hillermann came across the song after Jacob posted about it on a Washington-related Facebook page. Jacob said. Jabon then sent the Starlighters the sheet music and they started rehearsing it.
Hillermann told the audience he used to eat at the restaurant owned by Felix and Leona Luecke. “It was kind of fun to play those notes since I knew them back when,” he said.
The best part was seeing audience members dance and move to the music, Jacob Luecke said.
"I wish my grandmother could have seen it," he said. "It would have been a dream come true for her to see it played in her community by a great band like the Starlighters."
Gary and Theresa Massmann, who regularly dance together at Union’s concerts in the park, enjoyed dancing to “I’m Dreaming of No One But You.”
“That was so cool,” Gary said. “They did a good job putting music to it.”
