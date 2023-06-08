Rescued dogs
Buy Now

Some of the 63 dogs rescued from a Gerald home.

 Humane Society of Missouri

The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) recovered 63 dogs from the home of a “hoarder” Thursday in Gerald, in the agency’s largest rescue so far in 2023.

The owner of the home surrendered custody of the animals, mostly Yorkshire terriers, yorkie mixes and other small breeds, while the Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Task Force was on site, according to a news release. The dogs were taken for triage to HSMO’s headquarters on Macklind Avenue in St. Louis.

A quick video on this afternoon’s rescue. The final number of rescued dogs was 63 including puppies. Video footage is of the rescue and triage of these dogs.

Tags