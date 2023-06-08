The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) recovered 63 dogs from the home of a “hoarder” Thursday in Gerald, in the agency’s largest rescue so far in 2023.
The owner of the home surrendered custody of the animals, mostly Yorkshire terriers, yorkie mixes and other small breeds, while the Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Task Force was on site, according to a news release. The dogs were taken for triage to HSMO’s headquarters on Macklind Avenue in St. Louis.
The dogs were to receive needed medications, dental work, diet and other lifesaving treatment plans, the Humane Society said.
The home had serious structural decay, including a sloping and sagging floor and unsanitary amounts of animal waste, which posed “great risk” to the safety and health of the animals, according to HSMO. The recovered dogs vary in age, condition and medical challenges, with many unsocialized and apparently never having seen a vet. The recovered dogs were all “frightened, filthy and show signs of being infested with parasites.”
“To see so many dogs living in these horrible conditions is just devastating,” HSMO President Kathy Warnick said in the news release. “Rest assured that our compassionate shelter staff, veterinarians and animal behavior experts will ensure these poor pups are given state-of-the-art veterinary treatment and shown a level of love and care that they have never experienced before.”
Since the owner surrendered the dogs, no warrant was issued and law enforcement was not involved in the rescue, Gary Lowder, HSMO media and communications specialist, told The Missourian.
The dogs are expected to be made available for adoption on a case-by-case basis after being given a “clean bill of health” by veterinarians, according to HSMO.
People interested in adopting the dogs can track when they become available at HSMO.org/adopt or donate to help support the care of the animals at HSMO.org/Yorkies. To report an animal that could be in danger of neglect or abuses, call HSMO’s animal cruelty hotline at 314-647-4400.