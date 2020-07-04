After a delay caused by the coronavirus shutdown, Franklin County 4-H Club students were honored Saturday, June 13.
The event, in which students get awards for fundraising, was pushed back from March. But the agency was able to have a small outdoor event near the parking lot at Franklin County Country Club.
One 4-H member, Katelyn Straatmann of Jeffriesburg 4-H, raised a record $5,001.05. She was named the 2020 St. Pat’s Queen, while Connor Briggs, also of Jeffriesburg 4-H, was named St. Pat’s King after raising $1,025.63.
In total, 4-H members in the county raised $17,257.45 to help support 4-H scholarships.
“For these youth and hundreds more in Franklin County, these funds provide limitless opportunities for our youth to participate in,” said Tanner Adkins, 4-H specialist for Franklin and Gasconade counties.
Each 4-H club selects a king and queen, who go into the community and ask businesses and individuals for donations over a two-month period, Adkins said.
“Most of them are $20 to $30,” he said.
In the king category, first runner-up was Lawson Janes from Rockford Rebels 4-H and second runner-up was Easton Ray from Go Hog Wild 4-H.
In the queen category, first runner-up was Morgan Koch from Krakow Go Getters 4-H and second runner-up was Lily Rucker from Rockford Rebels.
Other winners for their clubs were Olivia Schwoeppe and Walter Bobo from 4 Ever Clever 4-H; Adric and Ada Montgomery from Campbellton Livestock 4-H; Alex Ward and Maddie Kandlbinder from Country Kids 4-H; Makaylynn Ray from Go Hog Wild 4-H; Alina Cottrell from Krakow Go Getters; Landon Witt from Maverick 4-H; and Matthew Loesing and Ashlyn Hellmann from Washington Eager Beavers 4-H.
All the club winners were honored at a separate event Saturday morning.
Franklin County has 621 4-H members between ages 5 and 18.