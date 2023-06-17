080422 Washington Fair Hog Show WKS 9 (Luke Diener).JPG
Tanner Adkins hands a ribbon to Luke Diener as he exits the show ring in 2022. Adkins is a livestock specialist with the University of Missouri extension. As part of his job he helps with livestock shows across the area and helps run local 4-H clubs.

 Missourian Photo/William Skipworth

Franklin County’s 4-H and other agricultural programs are going strong, according to a presentation to county commissioners June 13.

Tanner Adkins, field specialist in 4-H youth development, and Julie Hilkerbaumer, youth program associate, are doing “phenomenal work,” Elizabeth Anderson, extension and engagement specialist for the University of Missouri Extension, said in a mid-year update.

