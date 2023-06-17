Franklin County’s 4-H and other agricultural programs are going strong, according to a presentation to county commissioners June 13.
Tanner Adkins, field specialist in 4-H youth development, and Julie Hilkerbaumer, youth program associate, are doing “phenomenal work,” Elizabeth Anderson, extension and engagement specialist for the University of Missouri Extension, said in a mid-year update.
“There’s over 600 youth enrolled in 4-H in the county and over 170 registered volunteers,” said Anderson, who is based out of Osage County. “They’ve been doing a great job getting the year started.”
Among the successes was the embryology program, which brought discussion of the development of chickens in eggs to schools.
“One of the 4-H’ers, an 11-year old from New Haven, provided all of the eggs for the embryology project this year, and he worked so hard and did such a great job,” Anderson said.
The embryology program was discussed in 31 classrooms with 2,345 students participating in Franklin County in the past year, Anderson said.
“We provide those classrooms with class work that the teacher can use to teach students about the life cycle of a chicken, and it’s really fun, they have a good time and see the cute little chicks,” she said. “Some of them get to take them home with them. It’s a really great program, and we’re really proud of it.”
Brianna Anderson, the extension’s Franklin County-based field specialist in human development, was also commended.
“She’s been doing a really wonderful job with some different mental health work and focus on kids and expanding the offerings here,” said Elizabeth Anderson, who is not related to Brianna.
Among the focuses during Mental Health Awareness Month in May was agriculture mental health.
“We want to make sure that our folks involved in ag (agriculture) are seeking the help that they need,” Elizabeth Anderson said. “We all know the stereotype that farmers don’t like to go to doctors unless something’s terribly, terribly wrong. Ag is a very stressful business to be in, especially with the weather the way it is right now, so we’ve got the AgriStress Helpline. Folks can call for resources, to ask for help if they need it.”
The telephone number of the AgriStress Helpline is 833-897-2474. According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s website, it is a program of the AgriSafe Network, a non-profit organization comprised of health professionals and educators who strive to reduce health disparities among people in the agricultural community.
Anderson also praised Rachel O’Halloran, the extension’s Gasconade County-based field specialist in nutrition and health. O’Halloran is working on a senior farm-to-market nutrition program and the Strength in Numbers program, which the extension said deals with a wide array of health issues.
“She’s been working with those in Franklin County, as well as looking for other ways to reach people,” Elizabeth Anderson said. “She’s got a pilot program that’s freezer meals and things like that.”
The extension also releases information on food safety. “A big push in our nutrition and health is that it is all researched base and we are giving good advice to people, because, pretty soon, it’s going to be time to start harvesting our fruits and vegetables,” Anderson said.
Franklin County 4-H members ages 8-13 are also attending 4-H Camp June 16-19 at Camp Derricotte, in Cuivre River State Park, near Troy. “This is the first year since the pandemic that we’ve had a lot of bigger in-person camps,” Anderson said.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker told Anderson the extension has a lot going on. “We understand, and we’re grateful for the participation level that you guys generated from the extension being here in Franklin, and frankly all counties,” he said. “It’s a valued asset.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.