Starting Sunday, people with 314 area codes in their phone numbers will have to dial all 10 digits when making local calls.
Prior to the change, those making a call from a phone number with a 314 area code to another number with the same area code could exclude the area code and simply dial the other seven digits of the phone number. The creation of a three-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is behind the change, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Other Missouri area codes impacted include 417, 660 and 816 area codes.
Starting July 16, 2022, dialing 988 into a telephone will direct you to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, through which people in distress can receive free and confidential emotional support. Until July 16, that number is 1-800-273-8255. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
By making the change, the FCC hopes to avoid confusion for people whose seven-digit numbers begin with 988.
“Since this applies to all calls with area codes that have 988 as the first three digits, it avoids the confusion of someone dialing a seven-digit number to reach someone that starts with 988,” Katie Gorscak with the FCC office of media relations wrote in an email. Gorsack offered the example of someone dialing “988-4244, and accidentally reaching the 988 hotline as opposed to using the three digit area code, 314 (followed by 988-4244) to reach that individual.”
Gorscak said the change is happening now to allow time for people to adjust and avoid overloading the suicide prevention hotline when it debuts its new number.
After Sunday’s change, only dialing seven digits will result in a recording informing you that the call can’t be completed. You will have to hang up and dial again to complete the call. As such, businesses with 314 numbers should be sure to add an area code to business cards and advertising if they don’t have them.
Mark Skornia, Washington’s emergency management director, said he doesn’t anticipate this causing any communication issues. “I believe the public’s been adjusted to ten digits for a while now,” he said.
He pointed out that this change has been in the works for a while.
The city uses 636 phone numbers, so the change won’t affect city communications, Skornia said, whether that’s fire and rescue, police or city hall.