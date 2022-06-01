A rural Franklin County man is facing criminal charges after investigators say he was found in possession of hundreds of fentanyl pills and bags of crystal methamphetamine.
Dominick R. Couch, 26, of Leslie, was arrested Tuesday after being stopped in the 600 block of South Washington Street in Union by detectives from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and a Union Task Force officer. The officers stopped Couch as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
After taking Couch into custody, Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said investigators learned Couch was possessing 300 capsules of suspected fentanyl, 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. An additional fentanyl pill was located on Couch’s person while at the Franklin County Jail.
“We’ve made larger seizures, but this was definitely somebody who had more than just their own personal use,” Pelton told The Missourian. “This was someone who was looking to buy and sell a large quantity of drugs.”
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for the pain management treatment of cancer patients, applied in a patch on the skin.
Couch has been charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance, greater than 35 grams, a Class C felony; one count of delivering a controlled substance to a county jail, a Class D felony; and one count of possessing a controlled substance, a Class D felony.
If convicted on all charges, Couch could face up to 24 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections if the sentences run consecutively. While no hearing date has been set in this case, Couch’s bond has been set for $250,000 cash only.
Pelton said that he commends the detectives and the officers for “their commitment to removing these drugs from the streets of Franklin County.”
“Our guys are working hard everyday. Our promise to the public is that we are going to be aggressive in going after the criminal elements of our community,” Pelton said. “This is just another example of police officers and detectives doing good work.”