Artists and community members of all ages are invited to participate in the 20th Augusta Plein Air Art Festival, which will feature over 20 different events in dozens of locations from Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, April 29.
The festival will kick off with an artist registration, which all artists are required to do prior to their first event, at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Augusta Harmonie Verein. The first artist workshop “Painting Light and Atmosphere” will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Augusta Harmonie Verein following registration. During this session, artist Farley Lewis will demonstrate techniques for creating depth and shadows in paintings.
At 9:00 a.m. in the same location, Jamie Green will be sharing his insights on framing and how artwork can be shown in the best lighting. In the afternoon from 2 to 6:30 p.m., artists and the public are invited to Lake Creek Winery in Marthasville for a Paint Out event.
Friday’s festival fun will begin with a Paint Out at Midwest Alpaca Farm, 735 Matson Hill Road, Defiance, at 6:30 a.m. Participants will be able to paint with alpacas, and judging and art purchasing will take place at 11 a.m. $500 will be awarded to the winner of the competition.
That evening, a Paint Out event will occur from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Balducci Winery and Vineyards featuring another $500 cash prize for the artist who receives first place.
Noboleis Vineyards and Winery will host a morning Quick Paint event from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, where there will not only be visual artists, but also a live music performance. Artists will begin at the sound of a horn and judging will begin at 10:30 a.m.
From 1 to 6:30 p.m. that day, artists will be able to paint by the lake at Augusta Shores, 4426 Hwy 94, Augusta. This Paint Out event is sponsored by the Augusta Shores Owners Association and light refreshments will be served after the first place winner is determined at the Berg House.
Sunday, April 23, a Paint Out will commence at Lake Sherwood, 1 Nottingham Ct, in Marthasville at 10 a.m. and judging will take place at 4 p.m in the community center. This event is sponsored by the Lake Sherwood Owners Association.
The next Paint Out will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, at the Augusta Visitor Center, 5577 Walnut St. Judging will begin at 1 p.m. at the Harmonie Verein.
That afternoon, a special Paint Out event for only award-winning artists from the past five years of the festival starts at 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Estates. The prize for this event will be $750.
Montelle Winery, 201 Montelle Drive, will host a morning Paint Out event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, with judging and sales of art immediately to follow.
All Paint Out and Quick Paint events feature a $500 prize for the first place winners. Attendees will also have the opportunity to buy the artists’ work right off of the easel if they wish. All events are open to the public. More Paint Out events will be held throughout the week as well as a final judging, awards presentation and art sale, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29. The full list of events can be found at augustapleinair.com/events-list/.