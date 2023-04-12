Julie Wiegand paints chickens (copy)
Julie Wiegand, of Berger, paints chickens at Sunflower Hill Farms April 27, 2022, during the Augusta Plein Air Festival. This year's festival, which features more than 20 painting events, begins April 20 and runs through April 29. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Artists and community members of all ages are invited to participate in the 20th Augusta Plein Air Art Festival, which will feature over 20 different events in dozens of locations from Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, April 29. 

The festival will kick off with an artist registration, which all artists are required to do prior to their first event, at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Augusta Harmonie Verein. The first artist workshop “Painting Light and Atmosphere” will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Augusta Harmonie Verein following registration. During this session, artist Farley Lewis will demonstrate techniques for creating depth and shadows in paintings. 