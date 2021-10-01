The 53rd annual Gene Hunt Washington High School Band Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2.
As part of the festival, there will be a 12-band parade that morning, including the band from Washington High School, that will start in downtown Washington and end at the high school. The parade starts at 8:30 a.m. and will result in several road closures during the parade and throughout the day. In a news release, WHS and the Washington Police Department asked people in Washington to be aware of the restrictions.
Band staging area and parade route restrictions
West Main from Olive to Cedar will be closed to all traffic from 6 a.m. to the end of the parade.
Pine between West Main and West Second is closed to all traffic from 6 a.m. to the end of the parade.
Cedar between West Main and West Second is closed to all traffic from 6 a.m. to the end of the parade.
No parking will be allowed on West Main between Cedar and Jefferson starting at 6 a.m., and the road will be closed to all traffic from 8:20 a.m. to the end of the parade.
No parking will be allowed on Jefferson between West Main and East Eighth starting at 6 a.m., and the road will be closed to all traffic from 8:20 a.m. to the end of the parade.
No parking will be allowed on East Eighth between Jefferson and Sunnyside starting at 6 a.m., and the road will be closed to all traffic from 8:20 a.m. to the end of the parade.
No parking will be allowed on Sunnyside between East Eighth and Blue Jay starting at 6 a.m., and the road will be closed to all traffic from 8:20 a.m. to the end of the parade.
East Eighth between Mac-Arthur and Sunnyside will be closed to all westbound traffic and will be detoured northbound onto MacArthur toward East Fifth from 8:20 a.m. to the end of the parade. Parking will be allowed on East Eighth between MacArthur and Sunnyside.
Festival area restrictions
Sunnyside between Blue Jay and East 11th is closed to all traffic from 6 a.m. to midnight.
Blue Jay between East 14th and Highway 47 is closed to all traffic from 6 a.m. to midnight.
No left turns from Northbound Highway 47 onto Blue Jay will be allowed from 6 a.m. to midnight.
No right turns from Southbound Highway 47 onto Blue Jay will be allowed from 6 a.m. to midnight.
After the parade, at 11 a.m., several more bands will join and compete in the field competition, where bands are graded for their musical and visual performances as well as general effect, percussion and color guard.
Participating bands include those from the following high schools: St. James, Hermann, Salem, Tipton, St. Francis Borgia Regional, Bayless, Potosi, Sullivan, Parkway South, Union, Farmington, Capital City, Ft. Zumwalt North, Mascoutah, Francis Howell Central, Parkway West, Fox, Rolla, Wentzville Holt, Waynesville, Timberland, Alton and Belleville East. Borgia is scheduled to take the field at noon and Union at 2 p.m. Washington will play an exhibition show at 6 p.m. with final performances beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for seniors and students and $10 for adults.
Washington Director of Bands Stewart Alloway, who is in his first year with the district, said he is excited to see how Washington stacks up to the competition on their home turf. The band is hoping to grow from recent success: It is just one week removed from a first-place overall finish Sept. 25 at Sullivan High School’s band competition. The marching Blue Jays also captured the awards for best visual and best general effect in Sullivan. It was the first time the band had won finals in a competition in five to seven years, Alloway said.
Ft. Zumwalt North High School is probably the favorite to win this year’s competition, Alloway said. Approximately 130 high school students will be marching for Washington, playing an arrangement that includes “Outside the Realm” from “Stranger Things” and original music by Colton Hines.