The Franklin County Sheriff's Department conducted an operation to serve active felony arrest warrants throughout Franklin County on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The result of the operation was that 20 individuals were taken into custody. The active warrants were based on past felony cases, which were entered as failure to appear in court, probable cause warrants, or probation and parole violations.
Among those taken into custody was Edward Roper, 45, of Catawissa. Roper had a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender and for traffic violations in Franklin County.
Also taken into custody on Tuesday was Roger McDavitt, 59, of Dittmer. McDavitt had a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm due to past felony convictions.
Another individual taken into custody on Tuesday was David Donovan, 39, of Union, who had active warrants related to two counts of domestic assault, two counts of possessing a controlled substance, three counts of stealing and additional warrants for traffic violations.
Some of the individuals who were taken into custody will likely also face new charges. Shane Barnes, 30, of Union, had active warrants for traffic violations, but when authorities took Barnes into custody they reportedly found methamphetamine on his person. He is now facing a possible charge of drug possession.
Also among those taken into custody on Tuesday include: James Davis, 51, of Union, shoplifting and traffic violations; Lisa Creek, 27, of Leslie, possession of a controlled substance; Benjamin Aguirre, 24, of St. Clair, possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations; Shane Doyle, 30, of Lonedell, possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations; Dana Stepp, 38, of St. Clair, possession of a controlled substance; Jeremy Rummage, 42, of St. Clair, domestic assault and traffic violations; and Kevin Strube, 19, of St. Clair, possession of a controlled substance, shoplifting and traffic violations.
Others taken into custody on Tuesday include: Shawn Williams, 45, of Union, probation violation for first-degree domestic assault and one count of second-degree domestic assault; Christina Mills-Nevilles, 42, of Union, stealing, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and traffic violations; Linda Hayes, 46, of Union, traffic violations; and Curtis Gunn, 31, of De Soto, traffic violations.
Also taken into custody were: Victoria Greer, 30, of Pacific, on warrants of probation violation for drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia; Franklin Stephens, 54, of Pacific, one count of second-degree domestic assault, one count of fourth-degree domestic assault, and traffic violations; Aaron Avilez, 37, of Pacific, third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon; Justin Rose, 24, of Union, shoplifting; and Samir Benzabeh, 31, of Villa Ridge, one count of fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, drug possession, property damage, trespassing, and traffic violations.