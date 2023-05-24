Hope Ranch of Missouri is the latest nonprofit agency to be awarded federal stimulus funding through Franklin County.
County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to award Hope Ranch $179,000 to build a community well and sewer treatment tank, as well as piping, at its therapeutic school, which seeks to play a “preventative and corrective role” for children at risk of dropping out of school because of academic, behavioral or motivational factors.
The decision follows a December recommendation of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee, which is made up of the three commissioners, as well as Auditor Angela Gibson, Treasurer Debbie Aholt and four area business leaders.
Hope Ranch initially requested $926,375 from the county, out of the therapeutic school’s total cost of $1.83 million.
Hope Ranch officials told commissioners last fall that fundraising for the facility in Stanton was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the key requirements to receive some ARPA funding.
The total Hope Ranch project is expected to cost $4.2 million, according to Missourian archives. The facility will house children in the foster system in Franklin County, as well as serve kids referred for extra help by school districts.
On Thursday, May 18, commissioners gave final approval to provide $600,000 in ARPA funding to Life House Center. The Sullivan-based agency plans to use the money to buy and renovate its existing building.
Commissioners also approved appointing Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson to the Jefferson-Franklin Community Action Corporation board for a two-year term. The nonprofit agency assists low-income people in Franklin and Jefferson counties in achieving self-sufficiency, according to the commission’s agenda packet.
Hinson “desires to serve on the JFCAC Board to be a strong advocate for the individuals” the board serves, the agenda packet said.
Hinson said after Tuesday’s meeting that the board meets quarterly, with the next meeting scheduled for July. He was not certain of the responsibilities of being on the board.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Hinson will replace a Franklin County resident who previously served on the community action board after officials with the agency asked if someone who resides in the county is available.