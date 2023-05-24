Hope Ranch group homes underway
Buy Now

From left, Joe and Nancy Schroeder, Jennifer Hope, Candy Key, the late Elaine and Larry Davis and Paula Dace stand outside on the of Hope Ranch group homes March 27, 2021, near Stanton.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Hope Ranch of Missouri is the latest nonprofit agency to be awarded federal stimulus funding through Franklin County.

County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to award Hope Ranch $179,000 to build a community well and sewer treatment tank, as well as piping, at its therapeutic school, which seeks to play a “preventative and corrective role” for children at risk of dropping out of school because of academic, behavioral or motivational factors.

Tags