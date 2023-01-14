Skate Park

Myles Negretti rides his skateboard over a ramp while lying down Aug. 25, 2022, at the Optimist Skate Park. Washington’s Parks & Recreation Department is planning to replace the asphalt at the skate park, due to major cracks, in two phases.  

 Missourian File Photo/Julia Hansen.

The days of Washington skaters having to weave their way around cracks in the asphalt at the city’s skate park will soon be over, according to Washington Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker. 

“The asphalt from the old tennis courts is failing, and leaving some really big cracks,” Dunker said in a presentation during the monthly meeting of the Washington Parks & Recreation Commission on Wednesday. The skate park, which is located within the Optimist Park at 2000 E. Ninth St., was built on top of asphalt originally poured for tennis courts. 