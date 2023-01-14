The days of Washington skaters having to weave their way around cracks in the asphalt at the city’s skate park will soon be over, according to Washington Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
“The asphalt from the old tennis courts is failing, and leaving some really big cracks,” Dunker said in a presentation during the monthly meeting of the Washington Parks & Recreation Commission on Wednesday. The skate park, which is located within the Optimist Park at 2000 E. Ninth St., was built on top of asphalt originally poured for tennis courts.
In his presentation, Dunker outlined how improvements would be made to the park in two phases.
The first phase will see city staff demolishing portions of the asphalt that are not directly under the skate park ramps. The fence around the skate park will also be removed.
Then, a contractor will come in and pour new concrete and install a new fence around the skate park.
“The skate park will have a smaller footprint afterwards, because we are not pouring as much new concrete as we are taking out,” Dunker said.
Bids for this work were due to the Parks & Recreation office on Thursday. Dunker said he hopes to have a bid selected and presented to the Washington City Council for approval in February.
The second phase of planned upgrades, Dunker said, will largely be “cosmetic upgrades.”
Those planned upgrades include replacing the siding on the pavilion, removing the plywood partitions in the bathroom and replacing them with a composite partition that is similar to those at the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex. Dunker said they are also hoping to install a water fountain at the park.
“We’ve budgeted $150,000 for all of this,” Dunker said. “And right now, it looks like we might be able to add a new feature to the skate park itself, which is great.”
Dunker said while there is no official attendance taken at Optimist Park or the skate park, he knows that the park is well-utilized by members of the community.
“I see people there at all times of day, but especially after school,” Dunker said. “It gets used a lot.”