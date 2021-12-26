Prospective candidates wishing to file for the upcoming April 5, 2022, general election are running out of time to declare their candidacy as the filing window officially closes Dec. 28.
In Washington, 10 candidates are seeking a spot on the Washington City Council and four candidates vying to be the city’s next mayor. Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy announced earlier this year that she would not be seeking reelection after serving three terms.
The four candidates for mayor, in ballot order, are: First Ward Councilman Steve Sullentrup; former city council candidate Kari Klenke; Nathan Krausch, who ran for mayor in 2018; and James “Doug” Hagedorn, who served one term on the Washington School Board.
Per city code, candidates for mayor must be at least 30 years old, a U.S. citizen and a resident of Washington for at least two years prior to the election. The mayor serves a four-year term and receives a $12,000 salary.
This April, four of the eight seats on the Washington City Council will be up for election. To be a member of the city council, candidates must be at least 21 years old, a citizen of the U.S. and a resident of Washington for at least one year prior to election. They must also have lived within their respective ward for six months prior to the election.
Those elected will serve two-year terms.
Two candidates have filed in the city’s First Ward as of Tuesday: Allan Behr, of the first block of East Main Street; and Brandon Rodriguez, of the 100 block of Sir William Court. This seat is currently held by Steve Sullentrup, who is running for mayor.
Washington’s First Ward is a largely residential ward, encompassing much of the city’s north side, stretching from Jefferson Street to Highway 47 and onto Highway 100. Included in this ward are the main campus of Mercy Hospital Washington, Optimist Park, Krog Park and Burger Park.
In the city’s Second Ward, incumbent Mark Hidritch, of the first block of Edward Place, has filed for reelection. He is unopposed.
Washington’s Second Ward spans from St. Francis Borgia Cemetery east to properties south of Highway 100. In addition to residential neighborhoods, this is home to some of the city’s biggest retailers, including Walmart, J.C. Penney, Target, Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
In the Third Ward, four people have filed as candidates for the seat being vacated by Greg Skornia, who announced he would not be seeking reelection. Haley Beste, of the first block of Jason Ridge Drive, joined the race this week.
Other candidates include Chad Briggs, of the 5700 block of Steutermann Road; Kevin Blackburn, of the 2100 block of Martina Drive; and Sara Scarborough, also of the 2100 block of Martina Drive. Blackburn has served multiple terms on the Washington School Board.
Washington’s Third Ward is a diverse ward, stretching from the northern edges of the unincorporated properties surrounding the Krakow community to the Washington Crossing Shopping Center, which is home to major retailers like Schnucks and Lowe’s Home Improvement. The ward stretches to areas north of Highway 100, including the campuses of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, Washington High School, Four Rivers Career Center and Washington West Elementary School.
In the city’s Fourth Ward, Michael Coulter, of the 500 block of West Front Street, and former city council candidate Mike Johns, of the 600 block of Roberts Street, have filed as challengers against incumbent Gretchen AuBuchon Pettet, of the first block of West Front Street. The order on the ballot will be Coulter, then AuBuchon Pettet, then Johns.
Johns unsuccessfully ran against Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier in 2020.
The Fourth Ward encompasses much of downtown Washington, beginning on the west side of Jefferson Street and spanning all of the areas north of Fifth Street, including several of the city’s industrial parks.
Incumbent city attorney Mark Piontek also filed for reelection. He has served since 1988.
Voters wishing to participate in this election have until March 9, 2022, to register. Those needing to register for the election can do so in person with the Franklin County Clerk’s office in Union.
The candidate filing period opened Dec. 7.