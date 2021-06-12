Price spikes in construction materials have forced the St. Clair R-XIII School District to delay several construction projects.
The board voted unanimously Thursday to put on hold the $1.644 million bus bay; $11 million to $12 million auditorium; and $340,000 pickup and drop-off loop.
The cost of the projects came in at nearly $14 million. All were to be funded by the $12.75 million bond issue that voters passed in June 2020. Brockmiller Construction Inc. gave the lowest bids for the projects; FGM Architect gave the auditorium cost estimate. One project that will move forward is the $444,000 safety vestibule installation in the elementary and junior high schools, still to be funded by the bond issuance.
Along with the vestibule construction, St. Clair Junior High will be restructured. This includes a $27,500 replacement of a girls restroom stall with one that is handicap accessible, the addition of a $28,200 family restroom and $3,500 of vestibule carpeting.
“I want to pause on a lot of things; I have a hard time really wanting to pause on safety,” Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said.
The work on the $413,000 track and $386,000 grandstand is already underway, also supported by the bond issuance’s funds.
The board will revisit the delayed projects in a few months to see if construction material prices are lower, members said at the June 2 board meeting.
Under the original terms, the bond money must be spent within three years of the delivery date. However, the bond issuer, LJ Hart & Co., has advised Kruse the deadline could be extended with reasonable explanations for the delay, he said.