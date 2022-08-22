Foodstock — Washington’s annual downtown music festival benefiting local food pantries — returns for its 11th year on Aug. 27.
Area bands will perform from 5-10 p.m. while volunteers accept donations of cash or food to support four local food pantries: Loving Hearts Outreach, St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry, St. Peters Food Pantry and Feeding the Hungry of First Washington United Methodist Church.
“The reason behind this event is to stock the shelves for Washington food pantries,” said Cassidy Desmond, events and promotion specialist for Downtown Washington Inc., organizer of the event. “And make sure they have a successful year and are able to feed the hungry in our community.”
In 2021, Foodstock collected nearly 2,000 pounds of non-perishable food and over $7,500 in donations.
Desmond said she anticipates this year’s event to draw at least 1,000 people.
Foodstock will kick off at 5 p.m. with a performance by The Widow Makers, followed by 8 Track the Oldies Band at 6 p.m., The Texas Giants at 7 p.m., Butch Wax & The Hollywoods at 8 p.m., and Salamander Slide at 9 p.m.
“These bands are very popular local bands,” Desmond said. “They’re going to put on a great show for everyone that attends, and so we hope everyone comes out to support the food pantries and have a great time.”
The event will include wine, beer and soda as well as food from the Washington Lions Club available for purchase. Desmond said the Lions Club will have its signature pork burgers as well as chicken sandwiches and kettle chips.
To be admitted, attendees will be required to make a food or monetary donation. Organizers will accept cash and checks, Desmond said.
Coolers and beverages will not be allowed to be brought inside the event. Pets also are not allowed. Desmond encouraged people to bring their own lawn chairs.
For those unable to attend, Downtown Washington Inc. also will be accepting donations at its Sunset on the Riverfront event Aug. 26 and at local wine garden Vino Di Lafayatte, the evening of Aug. 26.