Volunteers collect food donations
From left, Doris Tobben, Kate Voss, both with St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry; Marty Aide and Cecil Blankenship, both with St. Peter's Food Pantry; collected donated food items at Foodstock X Aug. 28 outside of the Washington Farmers' Market.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Foodstock — Washington’s annual downtown music festival benefiting local food pantries — returns for its 11th year on Aug. 27.

Area bands will perform from 5-10 p.m. while volunteers accept donations of cash or food to support four local food pantries: Loving Hearts Outreach, St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry, St. Peters Food Pantry and Feeding the Hungry of First Washington United Methodist Church.