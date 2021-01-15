Tyler King acknowledged that it isn’t exactly a scientific measure of downtown Washington’s vibrancy, but a recent survey revealed that the city’s central business district has major momentum heading into 2021.
“Even through the pandemic, we were having people contacting us who wanted to bring their business downtown. There is great momentum in the downtown region with people not only wanting to work downtown, but also to live and to shop downtown,” said King, executive director of Downtown Washington Inc.
King said Downtown Washington Inc., completed the informal survey of downtown businesses to prepare for its annual report, which was released earlier this month.
In 2020, 11 new businesses opened, including 1869 Draft Room, 216 W. Front St.; 514 Chop House, 514 W. Front St.; Angelina’s Italian Market, 24 W. Second St.; Captain 1 Liquor, 305 E. eighth St.; Jamie Schriewer RE/MAX Results Realty Office, 12 E. Front St.; Julie Underdown Photography studio, 5 W. Main St.; Natural Body Connection, 321 Lafayette St.; Present Moment Yoga Studio, 14 E. Front St.; Plush Home and Fashion, 310 Elm St.; The Hive Salon, 127 Elm St., Suite 100; and Undergrounds Espresso Bar, 120 W. Front St., Suite 101.
Six businesses are under construction, including Chimera Creative Works, 209 W. Third St.; Old Bridgeview Brewery, 16 E. Front St.; Oak and Front Wine Bar, 120 W. Front St.; and the Sirens Hotel, 4 E. Main St. Other businesses under construction are Bricktown Flats and Keller Williams Realty, which is planning to move into the former Schroeder Drugs building downtown.
An additional 12 businesses are eyeing the downtown area for possible expansion or relocation of their businesses in 2021, according to the report.
For the purpose of its report, Downtown Washington Inc., focuses on the portions of Washington from Front Street to south Fifth Street and from Jefferson Street in the east to High Street in the west.
Each new business that opens in the downtown region creates a ripple effect within the economy, King said, as employees at these new businesses are more likely to dine out for lunch, to shop downtown or to find housing near downtown.
These new businesses, existing business owners, and other property owners invested more than $11.24 million into their businesses in the past year, according to permit reports filed with the city for commercial and residential properties.
As King and others turn their attentions to 2021, officials are excited by the possibility of two hotels operating in downtown. When the Sirens Hotel opens, which is tentatively scheduled to welcome its first guests in February, it will join Old Dutch Hotel and Tavern as the largest sources of overnight lodging downtown with a combined 26 rooms between the two hotels.
“I think it is a game changer,” King said. “I think those hotels and the Airbnb short-term rentals absolutely benefit the downtown economy because the downtown businesses, especially restaurants, could thrive on the travelers who are staying a night or two downtown. ... When we fill a second-floor apartment, the likelihood that that person goes out to eat is once a week. When we have an Airbnb that is filled every night, that likelihood of eating at one of our restaurants is every single night. I’m e xcited to see what next year brings.”
According to Airbnb, there are approximately 12 short-term rentals in Washington’s downtown.
King said he also was encouraged by the increased number of downtown workers. In the past year, 58 new jobs were created downtown with 50 of those jobs being in new businesses. This is an increase over the 30 new jobs that were created downtown in 2019.
King said the number of downtown workers is calculated by a survey of employers, which is conducted by Downtown Washington Inc.
The largest number of new employees work at The Hive and Chop House, according to King.
Another highlight of the annual report, King said, was the substantial number of community service hours recorded by volunteers.
According to the annual report, more than 5,500 volunteer hours were recorded in the past year. While this is down from 2019, King said he was still pleased by the number given all of the challenges the downtown organization had faced in 2020. “Downtown Washington Inc. is a volunteer-driven organization and without volunteers we wouldn’t have an organization,” said King, who pointed to the 275 volunteer hours recorded during the clean-up day where volunteers picked up trash, weeded flower beds, placed mulch and worked to beautify the downtown area.