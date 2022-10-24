On their way to work, an unidentified man stopped at a Washington convenience store and purchased a $30 scratch-off ticket for the $300 Million Cash Explosion scratchers game. That ticket, the man soon found, was the final of the three $10 million top prizes associated with that game.
“I started at it for 15 minutes. I was so shocked, I pinched myself,” the man told the Missouri Lottery after purchasing the ticket at Fas-Trip, 1980 Washington Crossing. The man’s name is not being released by lottery officials.
While the top prizes are now claimed, lottery officials said there are more than $63 million in unclaimed prizes related to this game, including two $1 million prizes, four $50,000 prizes and eight $20,000 prizes.
So far this fiscal year, lottery players in Franklin County have won more than $21.6 million in lottery prizes, retailers have received more than $2.1 million in commission and bonuses and more than $4.5 million in lottery proceeds have went to education programs in the county, including $754,000 in funding to the Washington School District, according to lottery officials.