On their way to work, an unidentified man stopped at a Washington convenience store and purchased a $30 scratch-off ticket for the $300 Million Cash Explosion scratchers game. That ticket, the man soon found, was the final of the three $10 million top prizes associated with that game. 

“I started at it for 15 minutes. I was so shocked, I pinched myself,” the man told the Missouri Lottery after purchasing the ticket at Fas-Trip, 1980 Washington Crossing. The man’s name is not being released by lottery officials. 