Politicians and their staff from across Franklin County and the state have been invited to Washington for a government forum hosted by the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
The forum will take place Feb. 25 at noon at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA, the chamber announced online. Tickets are $12 and include a lunch immediately before the forum.
State Sen. Dave Schatz, state Rep. Jeff Porter, state Rep. John Simmons and state Rep. Nate Tate have all been invited, as well as representatives from the offices of U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer.
Those who wish to RSVP are asked to contact Cheryl Quennoz, the chamber of commerce’s event coordinator, 636-239-2715 ext. 102.
To submit a question for one of the politicians or staff to answer at the forum, go to washmochamber.org/government-forum.html.
The forum topics will be determined by attendees’ questions.
Quennoz said the event usually attracts 100 to 150 people each year.
She said that guests can expect “an open forum to get any question they have answered.”
The chamber has not heard from any of the invitees yet, but in past years they’ve had a good showing. Schatz, Porter, former State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, former state Sen. Dave Nieves and former state Rep. Dave Hinson have all attended, as have representatives from the offices of Luetkemeyer, Blunt and Hawley, according to Missourian archives.