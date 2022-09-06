Without their top returning golfer, the Washington Lady Jays still came within three strokes of winning last Tuesday’s season-opening tri meet.
Troy topped the team standings in the three-team event at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, shooting a combined 204.
Washington carded a 207, which was enough to decisively defeat GAC Central rival Ft. Zumwalt East’s 253.
The Lady Jays had to take flight on the new season without returning state qualifier Molly Buschmann, absent due to injury.
In her stead, Washington was led by a 48 from Ella Martin.
Teammate Abby Blackwell trailed Martin by just one stroke at 49.
Rounding out the Lady Jays’ card were Isabella Fitzgerald (52), Lily Nieder (58), Ally Fournier (67) and Josie Kemper (72).
Ft. Zumwalt East was led by a 58 from Sophia Pratte.
Other golfers for the Lady Lions included Carlie Alberts (62), Nancy Clark (64), Julia Vitale (69), Molly Albers (69) and Virginia Clark (74).
Troy was led by Aryana Hull (48). Other individual scores for the Troy golfers were not available at print deadline.
Washington played a conference dual in Wentzville Thursday against Holt and next tees off Tuesday in the 8th annual Washington Tournament at 8 a.m.