The second meet of the season was a winning one for the St. Clair golf Lady Bulldogs.
St. Clair won at home, shooting 198 to finish 16 strokes ahead of Pacific’s 214 in the tri-meet at Meramec Lakes Golf Course.
Belle did not field enough golfers for a team score.
“Overall I was happy with our play,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “We improved our team score by two strokes.”
St. Clair senior Alyssa Taylor took medalist honors with her round of 44.
“Alyssa played very well, was the match medalist,” Van Zee said. “Other girls improved as well, even with a couple of penalty strokes, so they battled on the other holes.”
Leah Keltz followed Taylor’s mark for St. Clair with her round of 50. Sicily Humphrey and Caitlin Parmeley each carded a 51.
Jaydyn Sherwood’s 52 and Bonnie Kavanagh’s 59 rounded out the St. Clair card.
Gillian Bennett led Pacific by carding a 50.
Aaliyah Haddox and Jenna Pettus both shot 53, followed by Lanie Greer at 58 and Lauren Jackson at 66.
Individual scores for Belle were not available at print deadline.
St. Clair and Pacific will both be at the Washington Tournament Tuesday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, starting at 8 a.m.