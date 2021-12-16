Any thought of things returning to normal at Union’s Winter Wonderland Parade and Children’s Christmas Party didn’t last on Friday.
While the parade went on as planned after an altered event in 2020, hundreds of people were asked to either leave the City Auditorium or take shelter in the building’s basement during the Christmas Party after tornado warnings were issued.
The event featured a giveaway of hundreds of free toys, ranging from Legos to Furreal Friends stuffed animals to toy trucks.
After about a half hour downstairs, with some singing Christmas carols and kids playing with their new toys, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann gave the “all clear” to return upstairs.
Many who left the event during the first tornado warning did not return. While there was a brief run on toys, Park Advisory Board Member Jeff Watson made a shocking announcement: “I never thought I’d say this, but the Children’s Christmas Party toy line is almost empty.”
Any parent who got a ticket for a toy Friday but didn’t stay in line to pick it up had the opportunity to come back to the auditorium Monday and get a gift.
The city will attempt to give away the remaining gifts in a drive-thru event Thursday at the fairgrounds in Union. The giveaway starts at 3:30 p.m. at 611 Jaycee Drive.
Pohlmann said people stayed in the building until 9:30 p.m., many waiting in the slower lines for the face painter or balloon artists. The last people left shortly before a second tornado warning was issued.
“I started telling people, if a second wave hits, we’re all going to the basement again,” Pohlmann said Monday, adding he did not know the second wave of storms would come through when giving the go-ahead to restart the celebration.
Overall, Pohlmann said the event went well.
A new feature at the party was a special giveaway of larger gifts awarded on Monday to families that had attended Friday. The Christmas Party also included new rope lines for some of the popular features, like the toy giveaway and getting a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Sarah Womack, of Union, said the Friday event was her third or fourth time bringing her three kids to the party. She liked the way the lines were set up. “We are excited that they are having the parade and the party,” Womack said shortly before the tornado warning.
“The lines were “controlled chaos,” Pohlmann said. “It was a lot of people in the building at one time, and I think it worked as well as it could,” he said.
Pohlmann said attendees were lucky to be in a building with a large basement that accommodated so many. The auditorium was built using Works Project Administration money, opening in 1938.
“Thinking about some of the other buildings that we have, if something like that came through while we were having an event, we wouldn’t have those same abilities to provide a safe environment,” he said.
The weather did not impact the outdoor parade, which started at 6 p.m. Temperatures were warm and the moon and some stars were visible in the sky.
The parade had 33 floats, 16 of which were entered in the Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s contest, said Alderman Barbara Laberer, chamber board president. The Union Jr. Wildcat Football float, which had a “Toy Story” theme, was awarded first place by judges, followed by the Villa West Performing Arts Center’s dance team.
In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic led to the parade being held in a drive-thru “reverse” format around City Lake on the west side of Union. Families with children picked up their toys at the end of the route. The park board held discussions about having the drive-thru event again in 2021 but decided not to because of the traffic backup it caused and a desire to return to the traditional format.