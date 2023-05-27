According to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, children ages 8 to 12 in the U.S. spend an average of four to six hours a day watching screens — telephones, computers, television and others. In one week, that adds up to an entire day in front of a screen.
Joe Hackmann, 20, of Marthasville, is attempting to change that this summer.
“I’m starting this activity camp this year to give young kids a way to get out from behind their screens, get some exercise, have fun with kids their own age and learn about good sportsmanship,” said Hackmann.
Hackmann, a recent graduate from Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri, will host a nine-day summer camp at N-Sports in Washington. The camp will be held from 8 to 11 a.m., for three weeks in June. The dates of the camp are June 13 to 15, 19 to 21 and 26 to 28.
Campers will participate in daily sports and team-oriented activities to keep them moving. Hackmann will also make sportsmanship a focus of the camp.
Hackmann received his business administration and physical education degrees and will pursue his final two years of college and collegiate baseball this fall. In his schooling, he learned about the negative consequences of too much screen time. For young children, excessive screen time can lead to lower grades, feelings of isolation, poor body image and fluctuations in weight and mood, according to a press release announcing the camp dates.
“My goal with this camp is to bring some fun and positivity, and to lessen the number of hours kids spend behind a screen this summer. Summers are short, and they’re meant for making friends and memories,” said Hackmann.
Registration for the N-Sports summer camp is $300 per camper, and spots are limited. For more information or for a link to register, email nsportssummercamp@gmail.com or text 636-266-8099.