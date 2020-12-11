An error in the enrollment number reported by the Washington School District’s central office to MSHSAA resulted in four of the high school’s seven fall athletic teams and three winter teams being bumped up a class higher than they otherwise would have been assigned had the number been correct.
Class and district assignments determine the competition those teams faced or will face in postseason play. A postseason run for the student athletes can potentially mean getting their name on a board to hang for years in the high school gym and getting seen by college coaches and scouts who attend state tournament games.
“When class and district assignments come out every year, as a coach, it’s like Christmas,” Washington boys basketball Head Coach Grant Young said. “You’re excited and it’s hard to sleep the night before. We woke up this year and got coal as our Christmas present.”
Young’s team moved up from Class 5 to Class 6, the highest classification in that sport, as a result of the enrollment mistake. He said coaches are sad for kids who play on these teams, including the softball team, which Young is assistant coach of, and the cross county team coached by Mike Olszowka. Among Washington’s fall teams, the softball, volleyball, cross country and boys soccer teams were each assigned a class higher than they would have been had the error not occurred. The boys and girls basketball teams and the boys wrestling team were similarly affected for the winter season.
“A lot of the college coaches I know don’t even start looking at kids unless they’re at the state meet,” Olszowka said. “If you can’t make it to the state championships, you’re automatically not on the list of people they are recruiting. (That aspect) worked out fine for us in cross country, but track will be a major deal as I’m sure we are going to get bumped up a class there also due to central office’s lack of attention to detail.”
Olszowka said his team had lofty goals this fall.
“A lot of that came from believing we would be Class 4,” Olszowka said. “When you run in our program you have a lot of understanding of what goes on statewide, you know the differences in courses and classes, being named Class 5 was (a) blow that mentally broke us down — it was time lost that we did not recover from. The hardest part to swallow was finding out that our enrollment numbers were figured incorrectly by our district.”
After MSHSAA denied an initial appeal from the district to have the enrollment corrected after the mistake was discovered in September, the board again considered an appeal from the district to correct the error for the winter and spring seasons. MSHSAA agreed to consider a final appeal at its board of directors meeting Dec. 4, one week before class and district assignments were scheduled to be handed down for the winter season.
Nearly a week after the meeting, Washington was informed of the board’s decision to deny the district’s appeal in a Dec. 10 letter from MSHSAA Executive Director Kerwin Urhahn. The board denied the appeal “after a lengthy discussion of the impact on the students at Washington High School and other students and MSHSAA member schools.”
MSHSAA declined to comment further on its decision.
The Error
MSHSAA divides teams in each sport into anywhere from one to six classes, depending on the number of programs fielding a team in that sport.
Schools are assigned a class based on enrollment with larger schools receiving a higher class designation while the smallest schools in a sport are in Class 1. That is the only determining factor for public schools, while private schools can be moved up to higher classes based on a championship factor scale.
The enrollment reporting error resulted in Washington being listed in MSHSAA’s records with 1,093 students. The district claims the correct number should be 1,001.
The district’s central office is responsible for submitting the high school’s enrollment data to MSHSAA. According to the district, the error stems from reporting of the students who attend Four Rivers Career Center. The district erroneously included 92 students who should have been exempt from the count because they belong to other public school districts and thus would not be eligible to play for a Washington athletic team.
In an appeal letter to MSHSAA dated Sept. 29, Assistant Superintendant Judy Straatmann explained the error. The district cited confusing language in MSHSAA’s reporting language for causing the mistake.
The letter states, “It is now my understanding we should have only included our public school resident students and resident nonpublic students and not resident sending public school students.”
The difference between what the district now says is the correct total and the number MSHSAA is holding the district to increases the high school’s reported enrollment by 9 percent. The discrepancy moves Washington above 15 other schools in line for consideration to be assigned in MSHSAA’s highest class, as well as one school which would have had an identical enrollment of 1,001 — Willard, a city of 5,300 people in Greene County.
Fall Results
As an example of how the competition level has been affected, Washington senior cross country runner Mia Reed placed 12th in Class 5 in the state championship race Saturday, Nov. 7, at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Her time was 18:53.6.
State races for each class are all run on the same course. That same time in Class 4 would have resulted in Reed finishing in fourth place individually in the state.
The Lady Jays cross country team, which finished second in its district, was 14th in the team standings at the state race.
The Class 4 District 4 and Class 5 District 4 races were both run at Big Driver in Washington on the same day. If Washington had been Class 4 instead of Class 5, assuming the same performance, Washington’s five best runners would have all finished in the top 10, the team would have won a district championship, and Reed would have been the top finisher.
Washington’s softball, volleyball and boys soccer teams were each eliminated in the first round of their district tournaments.
The Lady Jays softball program won a school record 18 games in a row during the season. It was the No. 1 seed in its district, which was ultimately won by Marquette, a school with an enrollment of 1,793.
The soccer Jays were eliminated by Lafayette, which has an enrollment of 1,346. That district was won by Eureka, which has 1,338 students.
“When the news was delivered about being in Class 4, we were surprised to say the least, but when we heard the teams in the district, we still believed we would have a chance to get back to (the) district championship game,” boys soccer Head Coach Derek Schriewer said.
The volleyball program was knocked out by St. Francis Borgia Regional, which while a smaller private school, was advanced to Class 5 due to the championship factor after more than 20 consecutive district titles and multiple state final four appearances, including a Class 3 state title in 2019.
The Effect
Similar to moving up a weight class, Washington then becomes disadvantaged by receiving a class assignment that places it in competition with schools with larger enrollments when it comes to trying to advance through the postseason.
In an appeal letter to MSHSAA dated Oct. 14, which resulted in its consideration at the Dec. 4 board of directors meeting, Washington District Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer pleaded the school’s case.
“Since the classification/assignments have not been released, we believe the impact to other school districts would be minimal,” VanLeer’s letter said. “On behalf of our student athletes, we are asking for the appeal to be considered so they are fairly placed and have the opportunity to compete with schools that are most appropriate in size.”
The letter also stated steps had been taken to ensure a similar error would not occur in the future.
“To summarize, the confusing reporting language and our misinterpretation of how to report these numbers has negatively impacted our school, programs and most importantly our student athletes,” the letter reads. “We hope we can work together to ensure this does not happen again.”
Olszowka was critical of the central office’s efforts in the matter.
“It is very disheartening to know and see what these kids do to represent their school, they put on a uniform that says Washington across their chest, then to have to sit back knowing that they deserved more,” he said. “They deserved people who would fight and sacrifice for them the same way that they fight and sacrifice for their school district, for their community . . . it is very sad and unfortunate they did not get that support from either.”